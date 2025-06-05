4-star OT Peyton Miller after Clemson visit and offer: "The culture there is unmatched"

You never know when your moment may come. For 2027 four-star OT Peyton Miller of Anna (TX), he knew exactly when he had to take it up a notch. During Dabo Swinney's football camp, he's often seen in his own golf cart, driving around the facilities' grounds from position to position, ensuring he gets a look at everyone for an adequate amount of time. As the morning session began to dwindle down, and the temperature began to rise, so did the pressure. Miller got to Clemson the evening prior, not entirely sure an offer would come his way. He had already scored offers from Texas, Florida State, Missouri, and other top programs. Would Clemson pull the trigger on that offer? He didn't have a definite answer to that question, but knew his performance on the field was his answer. As Swinney's golf cart rounded the corner of the field where the offensive line was working, it was go time. "It was definitely a cool experience," Miller told TigerNet. "I mean, yeah, I saw Swinney whip around in that golf cart. I knew stuff was serious, so I was like, well, I know they're here to watch, so I was just going to put on a show for them and show 'em what I can put on the field and what I can do. So that's just what my mindset was when all those people showed up to watch." Certainly, Miller put on a show. In an earlier insider edition on TigerNet, we relayed that Miller was one of the top performers of Wednesday's sessions, and the staff made it their mission to not let the Texas native leave without an offer. After that showing in the first session, Miller had a conversation with Matt Luke that led him to believe that an offer was coming. After they shut him down in the middle of the afternoon practice, his answer had finally come. "It was after that first session this morning," Miller said. "I did both sessions today, and it was after that first session this morning, and I was talking to Coach Luke and Carson Cramer, and they were like, well, you're a special player. I mean, you've done really good in this first session. And then after that second session, they pulled me out of the one-on-ones and the second session, and they were like, you're done for the day. And they were like, you've proved what you got to prove. So I put the pieces together, and I think I earned it once they told me that." Everything culminated in a moment inside Swinney's office, where the offer finally became official. Miller says that Clemson's selective approach to offers made the moment much more special, and also was the final piece to let the four-star prospect know the Tigers will be a tough team to beat in his recruitment. Miller's summer tour will continue with trips to Duke, North Carolina, and Texas Tech. As those miles accumulate, it will be tough for him to forget the impression that Swinney and the Tigers made on the rising junior. "They definitely put their foot down and they made a strong impression on me, so I'll definitely be back pretty soon," Miller said. "And just being able to see what they have in store compared to some other programs, it's special. The culture there is unmatched, and it's definitely going to be a high one on my list for sure."

