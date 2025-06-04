5-star safety has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

|
5-star safety Joey O'Brien has Clemson in final schools, sets commitment date
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Glenside, PA (La Salle College HS) Class: 2026
One of the country's top prospects will soon come off the board.
2026 five-star safety Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College has trimmed his list down to four schools, with Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Penn State making the cut. He will announce a commitment on June 20. O'Brien was on campus last weekend for his Clemson official visit, marking the strides the Tigers made in his recruitment. The top-rated defender was originally set for a Tennessee official visit, but the Volunteers are seemingly on the outside looking in for his recruitment. NEWS: Elite 2026 Safety Joey O’Brien is down to Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, & Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits
