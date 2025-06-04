5-star safety has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

2026 five-star safety Joey O'Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College has trimmed his list down to four schools, with Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Penn State making the cut.

He will announce a commitment on June 20.

O'Brien was on campus last weekend for his Clemson official visit, marking the strides the Tigers made in his recruitment.

The top-rated defender was originally set for a Tennessee official visit, but the Volunteers are seemingly on the outside looking in for his recruitment.