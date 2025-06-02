Clemson pitcher to enter transfer portal

|
Reports: Clemson pitcher Ethan Darden to enter transfer portal
One of Clemson's weekend starters has hit the portal.
LHP Ethan Darden has entered the transfer portal, per reports, leaving a hole in the Tigers' rotation. Before an injury sidelined him for a majority of the season, Darden was the Tigers' Saturday starter. In his nine starts, he posted a 4-2 W-L record with a 6.08 ERA. Clemson is currently set to return ace right-handed starter Aidan Knaak and a highly-regarded freshman lefty who started down the stretch in Talan Bell. A preseason elbow injury sidelined another potential starter in RHP Dane Moehler, who had surgery in February and would be set to return in 2026. Fellow Clemson pitchers Jackson Cole and Luke Brown, who made 11 combined appearances this season, are also reportedly transfer portal-bound. Former Clemson infielder-turned-Gamecock Nolan Nawrocki announced his entry to the transfer portal Monday as well. Clemson LHP Ethan Darden has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.
Has a 5.50 career ERA in 162 IP and a 12-9 record. Has thrown 121 strikeouts. https://t.co/oblrIg64cs pic.twitter.com/AgyoID0Frq
LHP Ethan Darden has entered the transfer portal, per reports, leaving a hole in the Tigers' rotation.
Before an injury sidelined him for a majority of the season, Darden was the Tigers' Saturday starter. In his nine starts, he posted a 4-2 W-L record with a 6.08 ERA.
Clemson is currently set to return ace right-handed starter Aidan Knaak and a highly-regarded freshman lefty who started down the stretch in Talan Bell. A preseason elbow injury sidelined another potential starter in RHP Dane Moehler, who had surgery in February and would be set to return in 2026.
Fellow Clemson pitchers Jackson Cole and Luke Brown, who made 11 combined appearances this season, are also reportedly transfer portal-bound.
Former Clemson infielder-turned-Gamecock Nolan Nawrocki announced his entry to the transfer portal Monday as well.
Clemson LHP Ethan Darden has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!