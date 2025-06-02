Clemson pitcher to enter transfer portal

LHP Ethan Darden has entered the transfer portal, per reports, leaving a hole in the Tigers' rotation.

Before an injury sidelined him for a majority of the season, Darden was the Tigers' Saturday starter. In his nine starts, he posted a 4-2 W-L record with a 6.08 ERA.

Clemson is currently set to return ace right-handed starter Aidan Knaak and a highly-regarded freshman lefty who started down the stretch in Talan Bell. A preseason elbow injury sidelined another potential starter in RHP Dane Moehler, who had surgery in February and would be set to return in 2026.

Fellow Clemson pitchers Jackson Cole and Luke Brown, who made 11 combined appearances this season, are also reportedly transfer portal-bound.

Former Clemson infielder-turned-Gamecock Nolan Nawrocki announced his entry to the transfer portal Monday as well.