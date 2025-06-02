sports_baseball
Ethan Darden is set to depart the program after being sidelined due to injury down the stretch.
Ethan Darden is set to depart the program after being sidelined due to injury down the stretch.

Reports: Clemson pitcher Ethan Darden to enter transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

One of Clemson's weekend starters has hit the portal.

LHP Ethan Darden has entered the transfer portal, per reports, leaving a hole in the Tigers' rotation.

Before an injury sidelined him for a majority of the season, Darden was the Tigers' Saturday starter. In his nine starts, he posted a 4-2 W-L record with a 6.08 ERA.

Clemson is currently set to return ace right-handed starter Aidan Knaak and a highly-regarded freshman lefty who started down the stretch in Talan Bell. A preseason elbow injury sidelined another potential starter in RHP Dane Moehler, who had surgery in February and would be set to return in 2026.

Fellow Clemson pitchers Jackson Cole and Luke Brown, who made 11 combined appearances this season, are also reportedly transfer portal-bound.

Former Clemson infielder-turned-Gamecock Nolan Nawrocki announced his entry to the transfer portal Monday as well.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star DB announces Clemson offer
4-star DB announces Clemson offer
4-star RB details Clemson offer, relationship with CJ Spiller
4-star RB details Clemson offer, relationship with CJ Spiller
Clemson pitcher to enter transfer portal
Clemson pitcher to enter transfer portal
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week