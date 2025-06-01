2027 DB, son of Matt Luke, receives Clemson offer

2027 defensive back Harrison Luke of Bogart (GA) North Oconee, the son of offensive line coach Matt Luke, has received an offer from Clemson.
2027 defensive back Harrison Luke of Bogart (GA) North Oconee, the son of offensive line coach Matt Luke, has received an offer from Clemson.

2027 DB Harrison Luke, son of Matt Luke, receives Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Clemson's latest offer has a family tie.

This is Luke's first Division One offer, with the rising junior recently spotted at Charlotte's Under Armour camp. This is the Tigers' fourth public offer for the class of 2027.

