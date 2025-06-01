2027 DB, son of Matt Luke, receives Clemson offer

|
2027 DB Harrison Luke, son of Matt Luke, receives Clemson offer
|
Clemson's latest offer has a family tie.
2027 defensive back Harrison Luke of Bogart (GA) North Oconee, the son of offensive line coach Matt Luke, has received an offer from Clemson. This is Luke's first Division One offer, with the rising junior recently spotted at Charlotte's Under Armour camp. This is the Tigers' fourth public offer for the class of 2027. Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Clemson!!@RecruitNorthFB @RustyMansell_ @CoachAurandt pic.twitter.com/2As2hrtiNx Results from #UANext Camp.@RustyMansell_ @TheUCReport @Rebels247 @MDavidHood @CoachMattLuke @RecruitNorthFB @McClureSports pic.twitter.com/uIkZIrE2wZ Excited to welcome @1HarrisonLuke to the #SHREDmillSquad @1HarrisonLuke 🚨PR ALERT🚨@Plyomat Vert @ 38.2! Crazy +1.2” > previous@shredmillspeed Heavy Gear 3 @ 15.2mph (res. 5) pic.twitter.com/2ABmXBPMHf
Thankful to be a part of his journey! Fast 40s on deck! @CoachMattLuke pic.twitter.com/6W365T7UOd
Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Clemson!!@RecruitNorthFB @RustyMansell_ @CoachAurandt pic.twitter.com/2As2hrtiNx— HARRISON LUKE (@1HarrisonLuke) June 1, 2025
Results from #UANext Camp.@RustyMansell_ @TheUCReport @Rebels247 @MDavidHood @CoachMattLuke @RecruitNorthFB @McClureSports pic.twitter.com/uIkZIrE2wZ— HARRISON LUKE (@1HarrisonLuke) April 10, 2025
Excited to welcome @1HarrisonLuke to the #SHREDmillSquad
@1HarrisonLuke 🚨PR ALERT🚨@Plyomat Vert @ 38.2! Crazy +1.2” > previous@shredmillspeed Heavy Gear 3 @ 15.2mph (res. 5) pic.twitter.com/2ABmXBPMHf— McClure Sports (@McClureSports) May 6, 2025
