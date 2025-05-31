sports_baseball
WATCH: Erik Bakich, Andrew Ciufo on disappointing loss to WVU

WATCH: Erik Bakich, Andrew Ciufo on disappointing loss to WVU
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  3 hours ago

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich and infielder Andrew Ciufo speak after a tough 9–6 loss to West Virginia in the NCAA Regional.

Coach Bakich reflects on late-game decisions, bullpen struggles, and the challenge ahead as Clemson faces elimination.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Erik Bakich explains decision to pull Garris for Mahlstedt, talks losing end result
Erik Bakich explains decision to pull Garris for Mahlstedt, talks losing end result
Clemson bullpen battered, Tigers now have to win three to advance out of NCAA regional
Clemson bullpen battered, Tigers now have to win three to advance out of NCAA regional
WATCH: Erik Bakich, Andrew Ciufo on disappointing loss to WVU
WATCH: Erik Bakich, Andrew Ciufo on disappointing loss to WVU
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week