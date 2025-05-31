|
WATCH: Erik Bakich, Andrew Ciufo on disappointing loss to WVU
Clemson head coach Erik Bakich and infielder Andrew Ciufo speak after a tough 9–6 loss to West Virginia in the NCAA Regional.
Coach Bakich reflects on late-game decisions, bullpen struggles, and the challenge ahead as Clemson faces elimination.Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!
Coach Bakich reflects on late-game decisions, bullpen struggles, and the challenge ahead as Clemson faces elimination.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Andrew Ciufo, Erik Bakich