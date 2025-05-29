Clemson's receiver corps ranked among Top 3 in the nation

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson's receiver corps rounds out a top trio in college football, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF has Ohio State on top, then an SEC (Auburn) and ACC Tiger. "Clemson's top wide receiver trio is about as good as there is in college football," Max Chadwick writes. "Bryant Wesco Jr. is my seventh-ranked returning wideout after a stellar freshman season. His 707 receiving yards trailed only Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams among true freshmen. He wasn't the only impressive true freshman in the Tigers' receiving corps, though. T.J. Moore lived up to his five-star billing by placing fourth among all true freshmen with 650 receiving yards last year. "Finally, Antonio Williams has first-round upside in the 2026 NFL Draft after tying for third among Power Four wideouts with 11 receiving touchdowns last season." The Tigers' leading receiver for the 2023 season, Tyler Brown, is set to return from an injury redshirt season after totaling 52 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman. Clemson faces No. 7 on the PFF list in the opener with LSU. "Like Georgia, LSU significantly upgraded its receiving corps through the transfer portal. Nic Anderson played just nine snaps in 2024 due to a quadriceps injury but was a nice deep threat for Oklahoma the year before, logging 344 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 20-plus-yard throws. Kentucky's Barion Brown is a speedster whose 805 career receiving yards after the catch are the seventh most in the SEC since 2022. Speaking of speed, Aaron Anderson is back for another year after placing second in the SEC with 458 yards after the catch," Chadwick said. Clemson's WR Room is STACKED🐅 pic.twitter.com/vUPU993N5H — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 29, 2025

