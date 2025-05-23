|
Live Updates: Clemson vs. Texas super regional game two
Clemson is one win away from the Women's College World Series.
The Tigers take on the Longhorns tonight in game two of the Austin super regional, with Rittman's squad taking the first game 7-4. The weather at first pitch will be a warm 90 degrees with clear skies, taking a stark contrast to the scene for game one, which was plagued with lightning delays.
STAFF
23:29
Brooke McCubbin produces a clutch inning, and the Tigers can walk it off to head to the Women's College World Series.
STAFF
23:20
Kavan goes 1-2-3 to send this one to the T7.
Clemson 5 | Texas 5
STAFF
23:11
Clemson and Texas remain tied at five heading into the B6.
STAFF
23:02
Clemson and Texas are knotted at five heading into the T6.
Fasteddie
23:00
It was no doubt on the replays.
STAFF
22:59
Texas is throwing its ace into the circle.
The Longhorns are attempting to stack the deck in their favor to avoid elimination.
STAFF
22:54
Didn't take long for Clemson to respond.
Macey Cintron ties it up with a solo homer.
Clemson 5 | Texas 5
STAFF
22:50
Just my opinion, it felt like she left early.
The decision to uphold the call may have seismic ramifications on this series.
STAFF
22:49
Texas leads Clemson 5-4 heading into the B5.
STAFF
22:48
Texas reclaims the lead.
The back and forth nature continues, and a two run homer puts the Longhorns up 5-4.
STAFF
22:36
Brooke McCubbin is in the circle for Clemson.
STAFF
22:33
A pop-up closes the B4.
Clemson leads Texas 4-3.
STAFF
22:29
Maddie Moore is walked.
Clemson leads 4-3.
STAFF
22:24
Texas is bringing in Sophia Simpson to relieve Salmon.
STAFF
22:23
Clemson ties it up.
Brockenbroug's single gets the job done to knot it up at three.
STAFF
22:08
That could've gone off the rails for Clemson quickly, but Basinger survives the jam.
I'd expect a change in the circle soon.
STAFF
22:07
Texas leads Clemson 3-2 heading into the B4.
STAFF
21:59
Atwood puts Texas back on top with a home run.
Texas leads Clemson 3-2.
STAFF
21:57
That one is as close as close gets.
Clemson catches a major break.
STAFF
21:53
Maddie Moore's home run makes the difference in the B3.
The Tigers and Longhorns are knotted up at two heading into the T4.
STAFF
21:50
Maddie Moore ties things up at two with a moonshot over center field.
STAFF
21:42
Basinger goes 1-2-3 to close the T3.
The Tigers keep the deficit at two runs.
STAFF
21:36
Aby Vieira is stranded on second.
Texas holds its 2-0 lead going into the T3.
mmartin63
21:29
Basinger gives up a 2 run hr. 2-0 Texas.
STAFF
21:27
Texas strikes first in game two of the super regional.
The Tigers trail 2-0 heading into the B2.
STAFF
21:24
Texas gets on the board first with a two-run homer.
STAFF
21:19
Knowler is left on first as Salmon quickly closes the B1.
Clemson 0 | Texas 0
STAFF
21:09
Basinger settles into the inning, strands a Texas runner on first.
Clemson and Texas head to the B1 with zeros on the board.
STAFF
21:03
Clemson is riding an 11-game win streak, outscoring opponents 79-28.
STAFF
21:01
Clemson / Texas is live on ESPNU.
STAFF
20:41
Pitching update for the Longhorns:
https://x.com/kbohls/status/1926072426833604974
STAFF
20:37
The scene in Austin last night:
https://x.com/ClemsonTigers/status/1925926537997475862
STAFF
20:35
We will provide live updates throughout the night, which could end up being a historic evening for Clemson.
Come hang out, chat, and let's have an evening.
Come hang out, chat, and let's have an evening.
