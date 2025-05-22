Durham delight: Clemson holds on to advance ACC semifinal in thriller over Wolfpack

DURHAM - Clemson’s dance in Durham continues. After over three hours of a back-and-forth battle, TP Wentworth’s first hit of the night blasted down the right field line, giving the No. 5 seed Tigers a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Erik Bakich’s squad avenges a season sweep from NC State, taking down the Wolfpack, 7-6. Cam Cannarella's hot streak picked up where it left off to lead off the quarterfinal, sending a shot to centerfield to open up the action. Despite that, he would be caught stealing second, and a Collin Priest strikeout and tag at first would quickly close early momentum for the Tigers. After Dominic Listi nearly made it back-to-back Tigers getting picked off on a steal to third, Jacob Jarrell would ensure a second chance would not be wasted. He launched a sacrifice fly to center field, providing Listi with enough real estate to get home, giving Clemson an early lead in the second. Entering the bottom of the fourth, the Wolfpack found an answer to the Tigers' early run. The offense registered three straight hits off of Drew Titsworth, which was enough to record an early run to start the inning. A wild pitch that bounced off Jarrell would result in the first lead of the day for the Wolfpack. Clemson didn't take long to craft another response of its own. Jack Crighton opened up the top of the fifth, rocketing a triple to right field, racing to give the Tigers a chance to knot up the score. Andrew Ciufo's squeeze bunt would be the needed play to even up the scoring. One squeeze was soon followed by another. Jarren Purify executed another bunt to perfection, bringing home Ciufo to reclaim the lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. The Wolfpack found a way to even up the score once again, with more chaos in the infield playing a role in creating runs. Josh Paino collected a groundout hit at third, and launched a shot to first to secure the tag, yet the Wolfpack's Ty Head charged to home plate, tying up the score at three as he slid into home plate. With two outs on the board at the top of the sixth, the Wolfpack appeared to be turning the corner in a back-and-forth contest. Jarrell had different plans, crushing a home run past center field, as the lead changed hands once again in Clemson's favor. After five innings of action, Titsworth was relieved by BJ Bailey, and that time would be brief as the Wolfpack put together three straight hits to knot up the score at four with zero outs. Clemson quickly turned to Lucas Mahlstedt to turn the tide, but the momentum continued to roll in NC State's favor, adding another run to reclaim the lead. Clemson's offense responded at the top of the eighth, with Jarrell's single sending Paino home to add another chapter to a back-and-forth battle. The Tigers would tack on some insurance runs to reclaim the lead with some added cushion, with Wentworth and Ciufo registering back-to-back singles to provide Bakich's unit with a two-run lead. Lucas Mahlstedt picked up the win, pitching a career high 4.0 innings, surrendering four hits and recording three strikeouts. Clemson will face Georgia Tech in the ACC semifinals on Saturday, May 24th at 1:00 p.m. on the ACC Network. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE.



Here's how Clemson punched their ticket to the ACC Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/bvpDdLDdNy — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 23, 2025

A RALLY IN THE 8TH! @TPWentworth plates the go-ahead run!



T8 || CU 6, NCS 5

📷 https://t.co/8ilwVPCI9v pic.twitter.com/FaKMlQuu5y — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 23, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!