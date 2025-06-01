sports_football
Tristan Smith sits down with NFL legend during Clemson's official visit weekend
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

Official visit weekend brings plenty of people together.

In this case, sometimes NFL legends tag along.

Larry Fitzgerald, who is considered one of the best receivers in NFL history, is now watching his son, Devin Fitzgerald, take the football world by storm.

Clemson extended an offer to the younger Fitzgerald, which came as the family flew into Clemson for official visit weekend.

From there, some of Clemson's wideouts had the chance to converse with the NFL legend. Tristan Smith posted on Instagram about the opportunity and expressed his excitement to sit down with a player of Fitzgerald's caliber.

"Got to sit down and talk some ball knowledge with Larry Fitzgerald," said Smith on his Instagram story.

The youngest Fitzgerald has Clemson as one of his selected schools for visits, with North Carolina, Stanford, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Arizona State also hosting Fitzgerald for visits.

