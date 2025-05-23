Tigers win Super Regional opener over Texas

Clemson is one step closer to a berth in the Women’s College World Series. The No. 11 Tigers scored four runs in the sixth inning and held on to defeat No. 6 Texas 7-4 in game one of the Super Regional Thursday night at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas. The game was delayed after just four pitches for around 90 minutes due to lightning in the area. The win is the first Super Regional win for the program. Clemson improves to 48-12 while Texas falls to 49-11. Game two of the best-of-three series is set for 9 pm Friday and will be televised on ESPN2. Clemson will be the designated home team and, with a win, would advance to the program’s first appearance in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Texas opened the scoring in the home half of the first. Kayden Henry singled to shortstop with one out, and Mia Scott dropped a drag bunt that was fielded by Clemson starter Reese Basinger. Basinger’s throw to first got past first baseman Julia Knowler and rolled up against the wall. As Knowler chased the ball, Henry never stopped and scored easily for a 1-0 lead on the error. The Tigers took advantage of a shaky Texas defense to plate three runs in the third. Alex Brown led off the inning with a single and moved to third on Maddie Moore’s single. With one out, Macy Cintron reached on an error by Texas shortstop Katie Stewart to load the bases. Aby Viera followed with a slow roller to short, and Stewart’s throw to third was late, allowing Brown to score the tying run and once again load the bases. Marian Collins worked the count to 2-1 and then lofted a fly ball to left that got over the head of the left fielder, scoring two more runs for a 3-1 Clemson lead. Texas got one of those runs back in the bottom of the frame when Scott hit a long homer over the wall in left – her eighth of the season – to make it 3-2 through three innings. Ashton Maloney led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and moved to third on Henry’s opposite field double that bounced off the wall. That was it for Basinger, who was replaced by Brooke McCubbin with runners at second and third and one out. McCubbin induced a pop fly from Scott, and Henry followed with a short fly to center that Jamison Brockenbrough caught on the run. Maloney tried to score from third but Brockenbrough’s throw to Viera was on the money and the Tigers were out of the inning. Basinger threw four innings, giving up six hits, one earned run, walking one and striking out none. The Tigers added on in the sixth. Kylee Johnson walked to lead off the inning and Brockenbrough reached on an infield single. Brown reached on a fielder’s choice and Johnson was initially called out at third, but a review overturned the call and loaded the bases. Maddie Moore singled between short and third to drive in a run and make it 4-2, and Knowler laced a double into the gap to score two more runs for a 6-2 advantage. Viera’s slash bounced off the first baseman and was fielded by the second baseman for the out, but Moore scored to make it 7-2. However, Texas didn’t go away quietly and put together four hits and two runs to make it 7-4 Tigers heading to the seventh. McCubbin held the Longhorns at bay in the seventh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball)

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!