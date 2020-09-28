Playing time breakdown: Young Tigers getting in on action through two games

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's young roster has been in the mix through two games for the No. 1-ranked Tigers heading into Saturday's 8 p.m. kickoff with Virginia (ACC Network).

The Tigers played 96 in all versus The Citadel in a 49-0 win.

Here is the delayed participation breakdown after the bye week:

Clemson snaps breakdown: The Citadel

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 28 (38), Trevor Lawrence 20 (84), Taisun Phommachanh 11 (19).

Running Back: Travis Etienne 16 (60), Chez Mellusi 13 (13), Kobe Pace 8 (23), Darien Rencher 7 (23), Demarkcus Bowman 5 (11), Michel Dukes 4 (4).

Wide Receiver: EJ Williams 37 (58), Will Swinney 34 (56), Ajou Ajou 30 (43), Amari Rodgers 15 (54), Cornell Powell 12 (48), Joseph Ngata% 12 (41), Frank Ladson Jr. 11 (45), Will Brown 11 (25).

Tight end: JC Chalk 22 (34), Braden Galloway 21 (57), Davis Allen 10 (41), Jaelyn Lay 11 (26), Sage Ennis 7 (15).

Offensive Line: Matt Bockhorst 33 (98), Cade Stewart 33 (98), Jordan McFadden 33 (98), Will Putnam 33 (98), Jackson Carman 33 (90), Walker Parks 24 (50), Paul Tchio 24 (39), Mitchell Mayes 24 (39), Tayquon Johnson 24 (39), Blake Vinson 14 (29), Hunter Rayburn 11 (11), John Williams 4 (7), Mason Trotter 4 (7), Trent Howard 4 (7).

Defense

Defensive End: Regan Upshaw 34 (70), Greg Williams 27 (39), KJ Henry 21 (58), Justin Mascoll 21 (55), Myles Murphy 15 (44).

Defensive Tackle: Darnell Jefferies 24 (37), Bryan Bresee 22 (57), Jordan Williams 21 (48), Etinosa Reuben 19 (19), Nyles Pinckney 13 (41), DeMonte Capehart 12 (12).

Linebacker: Jake Venables 27 (62), Keith Maguire 19 (43), Mike Jones Jr 18 (56), LaVonta Bentley 18 (34), Kane Patterson 17 (30), Kevin Swint 16 (26), Trenton Simpson 13 (31), James Skalski 13 (28), Sergio Allen 12 (12), Baylon Spector% 7 (40).

DB (CB/S/NB): Fred Davis II 34 (73), Malcolm Greene 26 (45), Jalyn Phillips 26 (37), Andrew Booth 25 (52), Derion Kendrick 22 (22), Sheridan Jones 18 (51), Tyler Venables 17 (39), Joseph Charleston 14 (43), Ray Thornton 14 (29), Lannden Zanders 13 (57), Nolan Turner 13 (48), RJ Mickens 8 (10).

On unavailable list for The Citadel game (no specified reasons for being out on pregame release but some are temporary or season-long injury issues): DT Tyler Davis, DE Justin Foster, CB Mario Goodrich, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, WR Justyn Ross, WR Brannon Spector, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas, OL Mason Trotter and CB LeAnthony Williams.

* Non-specialists

% Injured in game.