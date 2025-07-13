Summer check-in with Clemson targets: 4-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

The summer check-in series gets a look at one of Clemson's top targets in the secondary. 2027 four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey of Birmingham (AL) Oak Mountain has had quite the summer. We wrote earlier in the week about his success on the seven-on-seven trail, most notably with OT7, one of the top circuits in this aspect of football. Plenty of teams will be swarming in for his services, and some top contenders have emerged. Let's start with Clemson, which blew Aparicio-Bailey away when he camped in June, getting a look at the operation of the staff, and feeling like what goes on with the Tigers is truly genuine. He relayed to TigerNet that he feels like Clemson is a spot where he could see himself in a few years, adding he feels like the coaches truly love being there, knowing that would translate into good coaching. For Aparicio-Bailey, that moment in Dabo Swinney's office still holds weight, with him telling TigerNet in June that in that moment, he knew the offer from Clemson was special. "The moment I got the offer, it was special," Aparicio-Bailey said. "I was excited because Clemson doesn’t just give out offers to anyone. Coach Swinney offered me in his office." Those good feelings have continued nearly one month later, with Mike Reed and Tom Allen leading the charge in his recruitment, with Aparicio-Bailey noting they check in on him daily. "The relationship between me, Coach Reed, and Coach Allen has grown as they check in on me daily," Aparicio-Bailey said. When it comes to the competition, seven other schools were listed as summer standouts, with Auburn, South Carolina, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, and USC being the ones that have done the most for Aparicio-Bailey's recruitment. Aparicio-Bailey visited Auburn, Tennessee, and LSU, giving you an idea of where he's been for the last several weeks, as his top schools are continuing to be identified. Among the schools listed, Oregon and South Carolina offered Aparicio-Bailey in May, entering his recruitment as the summer began, much like Clemson. The remaining schools had the advantage of time over the last several months. When it comes to the traits he hopes to identify moving forward, he wants a program with stability, development as a man and a player, and education. The next time Aparicio-Bailey is on campus, the stakes for Clemson will be dramatically high, with the four-star prospect visiting for the LSU opener. He added that he hopes to announce his commitment sometime next summer, giving the Tigers time to sway a significant defender in the 2027 cycle.

