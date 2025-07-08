We simmed 5 years of Clemson action in College Football 26: Here's what happened

College football video game yearly releases are something I can get used to. The sequel to College Football 26 is out now for pre-order access, and in the days leading up to the release, a fun thought experiment came to mind: What if we used the game as a way to preview the season? Beyond that, what happens after 2025? Who steps up in Cade Klubnik's absence? How many ACC teams make the playoffs? I dive into it all through a Clemson lens, starting with 2025, and ending at the 2029-30 season: 2025-26 SEASON Season results: 12-3 (6-2 ACC), No. 5 seed in College Football Playoff Notable wins: LSU (31-28), South Carolina (41-16), SMU (48-28, CFP Quarterfinal) Notable losses: at Boston College (33-10), SMU (37-34), Oklahoma (31-10, CFP Semifinal) Clemson's high-stakes season takes the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff in the first year of this simulation. Along the way, the Tigers defeat LSU in the opener, who finish the year 7-6, and avenge a home loss with a thumping of South Carolina in Columbia. One of the more fascinating aspects of this year is that four ACC teams made the College Football Playoff. SMU, Duke, Miami, and Clemson all secured berths in the 12-team dance. The Mustangs won the ACC title, with the Blue Devils, Hurricanes, and Tigers securing at-large berths. Cade Klubnik had another monster season, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards while recording 48 total touchdowns. Bryant Wesco and Tyler Brown both recorded 1,000-yard seasons in the process. On the defensive side, T.J. Parker recorded double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons with 12.0, with transfer Will Heldt recording 6.0. I simmed the 2025 season for Clemson, where the Tigers reached the CFB semifinals.



Clemson fell 31-10 to Brent Venables and Oklahoma.



Other notables include two conf. losses to BC and SMU.



The Tigers won the opener over LSU, and smoked South Carolina 41-16. pic.twitter.com/yQCjMqzjiT — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) July 7, 2025 2026-27 SEASON Season results: 9-4 (6-2 ACC), No. 22 in end-of-season poll Notable wins: South Carolina (45-28), at Florida State (31-25) Notable losses: at LSU (45-31) (No. 4 Miami, 35-7), at Duke (28-14), Appalachian State (40-31, Holiday Bowl) The Tigers' first season without Cade Klubnik sees a significant drop in results, as they miss out on the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff in 2026. The ACC had one school represent the conference in Miami, which fell to the eventual national champions, the Texas Longhorns. Christopher Vizzina tossed 32 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in his first full year as a starter, with T.J. Moore building quite the connection with him, racking up over 1,000 yards. Bryant Wesco was second with 942. Clemson's rushing attack was led by Gideon Davidson, who finished with only 529 yards. Jamal Anderson had a career year on the defensive side, leading the team in tackles with 86. The big shocker of the 2026 season was Sammy Brown and Davidson both entering the transfer portal. Clemson touchdown light show in College Football 26 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JyElpMXIWl — Southern Rivals CFB Show 🎙️ (@srfootballshow) July 7, 2025 2027-28 SEASON Season results: 10-3 (6-2 ACC), No. 7 seed in College Football Playoff Notable wins: No. 6 Notre Dame (52-13), at South Carolina (73-14) Notable losses: No.3 Boston College (21-17), at SMU (45-39), USC (41-7, College Football Playoff First Round) Boston College has been the thorn in Clemson's side in this simulation, but the Gamecocks have been completely toast against the Tigers on the other side of things. Clemson gets back to the College Football Playoff in year three of this simulation, but the appearance isn't a good one. The USC Trojans come into Death Valley and clobber the Tigers, with Vizzina throwing four interceptions in an ugly end to the season. Dabo Swinney did work in the portal to replace Gideon Davidson, as former Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis recorded a 1,000-yard season as the Tigers' tailback. A pair of transfer wide receivers in Que'Sean Brown and LaWayne McCoy both secured 1,000-yard seasons to replace TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco, who were both first-round draft picks. The ACC has been represented well throughout this experiment, with consistent playoff appearances and Miami securing the 2027 national title. Guess Mario Cristobal finally gets it done. Working on a simulation story for https://t.co/yEe4XMrcJ6, with a ton of twists and turns already.



In year three of the sim, Sammy Brown and Gideon Davidson transfer.



Dabo Swinney grabs Tennessee RB Peyton Lewis, who has a 1,000 YD season, getting Clemson to the CFP in 2027. pic.twitter.com/bbhb1scG1S — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) July 7, 2025 2028-29 SEASON Season results: 9-4 (5-3 ACC), No. 23 in end-of-season poll Notable wins: South Carolina (37-23), at Georgia Tech (73-28), Mississippi State (38-21, Gasparilla Bowl) Notable losses: at Stanford (34-31), No. 10 Pittsburgh (44-41), No. 13 Louisville (34-20), at No. 6 Notre Dame (30-14) This is certainly Clemson's worst result by a slight margin if you look at the end-of-season polling. Chris Denson assumed command of the offense in this season, taking over for Vizzina. While he tossed 38 touchdowns for the Tigers, he also threw 17 interceptions, with a large number of them coming in the ranked losses to Louisville and Notre Dame. David Eziomume has waited for his turn to be the leading tailback, and nearly totaled 1,000 yards as the Tigers' lone starter along with 11 touchdowns. The most impressive stat comes from Corian Gipson, who hauled in 11 interceptions in his senior season. Gipson finished third in the voting for defensive player of the year. The most consistent result of this simulation has been Clemson's triumphs over South Carolina, winning for the fourth straight season in double-digit fashion. 2029-30 SEASON Season results: 9-4 (6-2 ACC), No. 22 in end-of-season poll Notable wins: No. 4 Notre Dame 47-44, at SMU (41-21), at No. 2 Pittsburgh (34-31), South Carolina (42-34) Notable losses: No. 3 Georgia (35-31), Georgia Tech (46-44), at No. 1 Miami (45-10), Michigan State (54-52, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl) Clemson's final season in this simulation is quite the rollercoaster. The Tigers will close out the simulation without losing a single game to South Carolina, with this final result being the closest of the five. The Tigers in Chris Denson's final year as the starter secured big wins, but also had crushing losses. If Clemson didn't fall to unranked Georgia Tech, this group is most likely in the playoffs. With this thought experiment concluding, Clemson made the playoffs twice in five seasons, crushing South Carolina in the in-state rivalry, but also failed to go to the ACC Championship once. The Tigers' best finish was with the 2025 roster, so is that a sign of things to come? The game had its version of how the next few seasons will play out, but we shall see how the real world results clash with what's been simulated through one Xbox.

