WATCH: Cade Klubnik draws up his go-to play
When Cade Klubnik needs a big play, what is his go-to concept?
In an interview with content creator and former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, Klubnik drew up "Austin, Texas," his go-to routes to create a big play. Klubnik and Benkert dial things up in a quick interview, with Benkert gushing over the Clemson quarterback's knowledge of the game. The interview starts at 7:40.Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik