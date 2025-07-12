sports_football
Klubnik and Benkert dial things up in a quick interview, with Benkert gushing over the Clemson quarterback's knowledge of the game.
WATCH: Cade Klubnik draws up his go-to play
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

When Cade Klubnik needs a big play, what is his go-to concept?

In an interview with content creator and former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, Klubnik drew up "Austin, Texas," his go-to routes to create a big play.

The interview starts at 7:40.

