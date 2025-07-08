Former Clemson pitcher commits to Gamecocks as transfer

Former Clemson pitcher Hudson Lee commits to Gamecocks as transfer

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Former Clemson left-handed pitcher Hudson Lee is set to play for a second Palmetto State team in as many years. Originally a Wake Forest pitcher, Lee spent one season with Clemson and made 15 relief appearances with a 5.79 ERA in 2025, and he has announced he is headed to the South Carolina Gamecocks next. South Carolina had two former Tigers on the roster last year with Nathan Hall and Nolan Nawrocki, but Nawrocki transferred to Tulane after the season. Clemson bio Reliever who was effective in his first season as a Tiger … in 15.0 innings pitched over 17 relief appearances and two seasons, including one at Wake Forest and one at Clemson, he had an 0-0 record and a 6.60 ERA while allowing 12 hits (.211 opponents’ batting average) and 14 walks with 22 strikeouts. 2025: Had an 0-0 record and a 5.79 ERA in 15 relief appearances … in 14.0 innings pitched, he allowed 10 hits (.192 opponents’ batting average), one homer and 13 walks with 19 strikeouts … did not throw a wild pitch … held opponents to 2-for-27 (.074) with the bases empty and held leadoff batters to 0-for-12 … had a 2.45 ERA and .081 opponents’ batting average in 11.0 innings pitched after the fifth inning … pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts against Presbyterian on March 5 … pitched 2.0 perfect innings in relief with one strikeout against Liberty on March 12 … pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts against No. 11 Wake Forest on March 23 … pitched 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with five strikeouts against Duke on May 10. Before Clemson: Member of the Wake Forest baseball team for two seasons (2023,24), where he was coached by Tom Walter … made two relief appearances in 2024 … all-state selection in baseball and football at Dorman High School … No. 493 player and No. 62 lefthander in the nation by Perfect Game … No. 9 player and No. 2 lefthander in South Carolina by Perfect Game … lettered four times in baseball and three times in football at Dorman High School, where he was coached by Jack Jolly. Personal: His brother, Hayden, was a quarterback at North Greenville and South Carolina … majoring in communication … born Hudson Phillip Lee on Oct. 24, 2003 in Roebuck, S.C. pic.twitter.com/IlfUu8dkP1 — Hudson Lee (@HudsonLee_12) July 8, 2025

