What Kharim Hughley's commitment means for Clemson

Clemson has its next quarterback. 2027 four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley of Gainesville (GA) has committed to Clemson, giving Garrett Riley quite the athlete to work with in the near future. This puts the Tigers at two commitments for the 2027 class, as that cycle begins to heat up. We spoke with Hughley just days before his commitment, and while the general consensus was that a decision wasn't imminent, there was an innate love for Clemson. Hughley was on campus for a workout for Dabo Swinney's high school camp in June, pairing him with Garrett Riley for close evaluation. Riley liked what he saw. The Gainesville native holds the best of both worlds, and could fit seamlessly into Clemson's offense. When evaluating his tape, Hughley can stand in the pocket and dissect a defense, or can escape the pocket and thrive on the chaos of an unscripted play and make big-time throws, or elude defenders with his legs. One of the pulls to Clemson was the legacy that Deshaun Watson left at Gainesville, and then carried over at Clemson, with Hughley relaying that important note when discussing what the offer meant at that time. The impressions were all there, leaving this closing note from the now Tiger pledge. "They're one of my top schools for sure," Hughley said last week. "No doubt. They really made a good impression on me when I was down there, and everything's been getting better and better and stronger and stronger, especially now that it's official. It's a school that I can attend. It's not just an offer. So they stand really, really high for me." Riley and Tajh Boyd had been putting in work with Hughley, keeping consistent communication throughout the progression of the summer. Once Clemson made things official, it didn't take long for the trigger to be pulled on a decision. Another note of importance for Hughley was the temperament of Riley, and how he not only conducts an offense, but also treats the players around him, was a point of significance for the young signal caller. The Gainesville native described it as "selfless" coaching, always being willing to learn, and that being the basis of what quickly became a powerful partnership. Georgia, South Carolina, and other top programs had offered the rising junior, but the race for his services was a done deal once the offer was thrust into the picture. Moving forward, the Clemson pledge is eyeing a return to his future home for the LSU opener, getting to take in the sights and sounds of what eventually will be the spot where he plays college football in the future.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!