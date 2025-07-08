Two Clemson graduates killed in Lake Greenwood boat crash, suspect charged with BUI

The victims were 23-year-old Thomas Chandler Davis and 23-year-old Abby Katherine Davis, college sweethearts and both recent graduates of Clemson University.

“We are saddened to hear the news of these alumni who lost their lives far too soon. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” said Kimberly Poole, Clemson University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs.

Authorities have arrested 37-year-old Allen Benware III in connection with the crash. He has been charged with two counts of felony boating under the influence after failing a field sobriety test.

Benware was denied bond on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is continuing its investigation into the incident.