Top target Blake Stewart heading toward decision weekend with Clemson very much in play

Jake Pierce Contributor ·

One of Clemson’s remaining targets in the 2026 class will bring his recruitment to an end this weekend, with the Tigers set to battle three schools for the four-star’s commitment. Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy safety Blake Stewart will decide between Clemson, Miami, Michigan, and Vanderbilt on Sunday. Stewart took an official visit to Clemson on May 30th, with Miami, Michigan, and Vanderbilt all receiving an official visit from Stewart in June. Ranked as a composite four-star by 247Sports, Stewart is listed as the No. 24 safety and No. 37 player overall in the ’26 class. Stewart has taken a total of three visits to Clemson, with safeties coach Mickey Conn leading the charge in looking to add another prospect to his impressive ’26 safety class. “Clemson’s message has been steady, development on and off the field,” Stewart told TigerNet. “Coach Conn’s been the main one in touch. We’ve built a strong relationship. He keeps it real and consistent. They see me fitting in as a versatile safety who can cover and move around based on the scheme. I’ve been to Clemson three times, including my official visit, and the vibe is just different. The culture, the way they invest in their players, it all stands out.” What is standing out to Stewart about each of his finalists? “Michigan’s got tradition and a championship mindset,” Stewart said. “Miami’s building something exciting with real energy. Vanderbilt brings top academics and a clear vision. Each school offers something strong.” At 6-1, 180-pounds, Stewart is viewed by coaches as a versatile athlete who can fit at multiple positions in a defense. What does Stewart feel like are the biggest strengths to his game? “My strengths are instincts, versatility, and leadership,” Stewart said. “I play smart and physical. Off the field, I stay coachable and focused. I’ll bring a mindset that lifts everyone around me.” After a summer full of official visits to each remaining school, Stewart has identified what he wants from the school that he chooses on Sunday. “I’m looking for a place that feels like home,” he said. “Somewhere I can grow as a man, be developed, and prepared for life after football.”

