Clemson Love Story: DJ Uiagalelei marries his long-time Clemson girlfriend in NYC

DJU proposed to Ava this past May during a trip to Hawaii.

The couple first met during their time at Clemson, where DJ was leading the Tigers on the football field and Ava made her mark as a standout volleyball player from 2018 to 2021.

From all of us at TigerNet.com — congratulations to the newlyweds! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness.

And DJ… remember the golden rule: Happy wife, happy life.

DJ’s father, Big Dave, shared a short video from the ceremony, capturing the special moment: