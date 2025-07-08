|
Clemson Love Story: DJ Uiagalelei marries his long-time Clemson girlfriend in NYC
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ava Pritchard, over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony in New York City.
DJU proposed to Ava this past May during a trip to Hawaii. The couple first met during their time at Clemson, where DJ was leading the Tigers on the football field and Ava made her mark as a standout volleyball player from 2018 to 2021. From all of us at TigerNet.com — congratulations to the newlyweds! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness. And DJ… remember the golden rule: Happy wife, happy life. DJ’s father, Big Dave, shared a short video from the ceremony, capturing the special moment: I’m so happy for the newlyweds 🙏🏽 DJ and Ava looked stunning. What a weekend for our family in NYC. Family is definitely Everything!!! Wishing DJ and Ava a prosperous and fruitful marriage. #FamilyIsEverything #GodsPlan #BD pic.twitter.com/SBL1NSdyNi
DJU proposed to Ava this past May during a trip to Hawaii.
The couple first met during their time at Clemson, where DJ was leading the Tigers on the football field and Ava made her mark as a standout volleyball player from 2018 to 2021.
From all of us at TigerNet.com — congratulations to the newlyweds! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness.
And DJ… remember the golden rule: Happy wife, happy life.
DJ’s father, Big Dave, shared a short video from the ceremony, capturing the special moment:
I’m so happy for the newlyweds 🙏🏽 DJ and Ava looked stunning. What a weekend for our family in NYC. Family is definitely Everything!!! Wishing DJ and Ava a prosperous and fruitful marriage. #FamilyIsEverything #GodsPlan #BD pic.twitter.com/SBL1NSdyNi— Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) July 7, 2025
