|
Deshaun Watson marries long-time girlfriend
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tied with knot with his long-time girlfriend Jill Anais.
“Six years ago on July 3, 2019, our story began,” Anais shared on social media. “On July 3, 2025, we turned the page to forever!” Anais is a social media influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who has been with Watson throughout his NFL journey. As for the newlywed quarterback, one piece of advice stands strong: Happy wife, happy life.
“Six years ago on July 3, 2019, our story began,” Anais shared on social media. “On July 3, 2025, we turned the page to forever!”
Anais is a social media influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who has been with Watson throughout his NFL journey.
As for the newlywed quarterback, one piece of advice stands strong: Happy wife, happy life.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Deshaun Watson