New 4-star QB commit on Clemson: "This is a perfect fit"

New 4-star QB commit Kharim Hughley on Clemson: "This is a perfect fit"

Clemson's 2027 class already has a large piece of the puzzle figured out. Four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley of Gainesville (GA) has committed to Clemson, cementing himself as a foundational piece for the 2027 class alongside linebacker Max Brown. Once Hughley received the offer, the decision was simple: He wanted to come to Clemson and play for Dabo Swinney. Clemson's culture played a significant role in his commitment, with the way former players and those on the roster expressed their love for the Tigers, paying dividends in Hughley's recruitment. South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia were other schools involved for his pledge, but when it came down to a decision, Swinney and the Tigers' foundation set the bar incredibly high, and nobody could beat that standard. "Coach Dabo, I mean, just the culture he's set, and the morals they have there. I mean, it shows a lot, and then the way the players talk about it, and just people who visit, just the way they talk about Clemson," Hughley told TigerNet, "and I was blessed to be given the opportunity to be in the position to commit." The buzz for the Gainesville signal caller has only continued to grow since his decision became public on Thursday afternoon, silently committing to Clemson days before any announcement was public. It is easy for parallels to be drawn to another Clemson quarterback who just so happened to suit up for Gainesville as well. Comparisons will be forever drawn once Hughley suits up in orange in the coming years. Still, Hughley is focused on delivering championships to Clemson when he arrives, creating a legacy for himself. "My only goal is to go in there and win some national championships," Hughley said. "Win the ACC every year and national titles. It's always the goal." For those goals to be accomplished, he and Garrett Riley will have to form a formidable duo, one that Hughley believes is the perfect fit. He relayed to TigerNet that the offensive fit will mesh with what he's already doing in Gainesville, citing the excitement to get to work with Riley in the near future. "I think I fit perfectly in this offense," Hughley said. "It's extremely similar to the one that we even run, some of the same plays. So, just everything just put together, this is a perfect fit, and I can't wait to be a player under Coach Riley and Coach Dabo." As the decision settles in, Hughley is still eyeing the LSU opener to get back on campus, taking in the sights and sounds of primetime football. Where his recruitment is concerned, he's shutting it down and is ready to get to work. "Let them know that my recruitment is shut down and I'm a hundred percent locked in," Hughley said in a message to Clemson fans. "Go Tigers."

