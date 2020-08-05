Clemson football announces 2020 'Big Weigh-In' results
Clemson held its annual weigh-in ahead of fall camp’s start on Thursday.

This year, the venue moved from its usual spot in the weight room at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex to the Poe Indoor Facility, as each player hopped on the scale with Strength Coach Joey Batson and his staff running the show and Head Coach Dabo Swinney looking on.

Clemson listed defensive end Xavier Thomas, tight end Sage Ennis, wide receiver Ajou Ajou and wide receiver Justyn Ross as "not available" for the Wednesday weigh-in.

Here are the results provided by the school:

2020 Big Weigh-In (last listed weight on roster)

(Returning starter in bold)

1 CB Derion Kendrick 191 (190)

1 RB Demarkcus Bowman 191 (190)

2 CB Fred Davis II 190 (185)

2 WR Frank Ladson Jr. 208 (195)

3 DE Xavier Thomas* 276 (265)

3 WR Amari Rodgers 207 (210)

5 DE K.J. Henry 260 (250)

5 QB D.J. Uiagalelei 245 (245)

6 LB Mike Jones Jr. 217 (225)

6 WR E.J. Williams 191 (190)

7 DE Justin Mascoll 260 (260)

7 QB Taisun Phommachanh 217 (220)

8 DL Tré Williams 298 (300)

8 WR Justyn Ross* 210 (205)

9 S R.J. Mickens 198 (190)

9 RB Travis Etienne 199 (210)

10 LB Baylon Spector 233 (230)

10 WR Joseph Ngata 219 (215)

11 DL Bryan Bresee 300 (290)

11 WR Ajou Ajou* 214 (220)

12 S Tyler Venables 198 (190)

13 DT Tyler Davis 299 (295)

13 WR Brannon Spector 197 (195)

14 LB Kevin Swint 224 (245)

14 RB Kobe Pace 216 (215)

15 LB Jake Venables 237 (230)

15 QB Patrick McClure 204 (200)

16 S Ray Thornton III 203 (205)

16 QB Trevor Lawrence 222 (220)

17 LB Kane Patterson 229 (225)

17 WR Cornell Powell 207 (210)

18 S Joseph Charleston 192 (190)

18 QB Hunter Helms 209 (210)

19 DL DeMonte Capehart 306 (290)

19 RB Michel Dukes 206 (195)

20 CB LeAnthony Williams 183 (185)

21 CB Malcolm Greene 191 (185)

21 RB Darien Rencher 195 (195)

22 LB Trenton Simpson 225 (225)

22 WR Will Swinney 187

23 CB Andrew Booth Jr. 196 (185)

23 RB Lyn-J Dixon 194 (190)

24 S Nolan Turner 206 (195)

25 DB Jalyn Phillips 209 (205)

25 TE J.C. Chalk 255 (255)

26 CB Sheridan Jones 182 (180)

26 CB Jack McCall 202 (190)

27 S Carson Donnelly 197 (185)

27 RB Chez Mellusi 200 (200)

29 S Michael Becker 205 (195)

29 PK B.T. Potter 178 (180)

30 LB Keith Maguire 232 (220)

31 CB Mario Goodrich 191 (190)

32 DT Etinosa Reuben 281 (285)

32 RB Sylvester Mayers 150 (150)

33 DT Ruke Orhorhoro 296 (285)

33 RB Ty Lucas 219 (205)

34 S Ben Batson 225 (210)

35 DE Justin Foster 270 (265)

36 S Lannden Zanders 200 (195)

37 CB Jake Herbstreit 170 (170)

38 S Elijah Turner 197 (190)

39 DB Bubba McAtee 192 (175)

39 P/PK Aidan Swanson 178 (180)

40 DE Greg Williams 262 (240)

41 PK Jonathan Weitz 189 (180)

42 LB LaVonta Bentley 237 (235)

43 TE Will Blackston 250 (235)

44 DT Nyles Pinckney 299 (295)

45 LB Sergio Allen 225 (215)

45 WR Josh Jackson 200 (190)

46 LS Jack Maddox 236 (225)

46 LB Matt McMahan 222 (205)

47 S Peter Cote 199 (180)

47 LB James Skalski 240 (235)

48 P Will Spiers 227 (225)

48 LB David Cote (200) 217

49 LB Matthew Maloney 208 (200)

50 OL Kaleb Boateng 317 (300)

52 LS Tyler Brown 220 (215)

52 DT/OL Tayquon Johnson 337 (320)

53 DE Regan Upshaw 240 (235)

54 OL Mason Trotter 284 (270)

55 OL Hunter Rayburn 314 (315)

56 OL Will Putnam 301 (295)

57 OL Paul Tchio 298 (300)

58 LS Maddie Golden 217 (200)

59 DT Jordan Williams 299 (310)

60 OL Mac Cranford 291 (280)

62 OL Cade Stewart 303 (305)

63 OL Zac McIntosh 288 (295)

64 OL Walker Parks 298 (275)

65 OG Matt Bockhorst 313 (310)

67 OT Will Edwards 277 (255)

68 OL Will Boggs 291 (285)

69 OL Jacob Edwards 301 (295)

71 OT Jordan McFadden 301 (295)

72 OL Blake Vinson 306 (300)

73 OL Bryn Tucker 315 (290)

75 OL Trent Howard 280 (285)

76 OL John Williams 302 (280)

77 OL Mitchell Mayes 300 (315)

79 OT Jackson Carman 333 (345)

80 TE Luke Price 233 (230)

81 WR Drew Swinney 183 (180)

82 WR Will Brown 188 (180)

83 WR Hampton Earle 184 (180)

84 TE Davis Allen 253 (240)

85 TE Jaelyn Lay 269 (270)

86 WR Tye Herbstreit 172 (165)

87 TE Sage Ennis* 240 (230)

87 WR Hamp Greene 178 (165)

88 TE Braden Galloway 240 (240)

89 WR Max May 196 (190)

90 DT Darnell Jefferies 292 (280)

91 DT Nick Eddis 275 (265)

92 DE Klayton Randolph 251 (235)

95 DT James Edwards 295 (295)

98 DE Myles Murphy 272 (265)

*Not available Wednesday for weigh-in; weight listed is most recent figure

