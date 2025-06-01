2027 Four-star LB announces offer from Clemson

|
2027 Four-star LB Max Brown announces offer from Clemson
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 214 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2027
#283 Overall, #9 LB, #35 GA
#82 Overall, #4 LB, #12 GA
#17 LB, #38 GA
Clemson is hoping to keep it in the family.
2027 four-star LB Max Brown has announced his offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. The Jefferson (GA) product is the younger brother of Sammy Brown, and is the second offer for the 2027 class. The rising junior holds offers from Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, and other programs.
@CharlesPower @RustyMansell_ @RivalsFriedman @Andrew_Ivins @SWiltfong_ @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @TomLoy247 @ErikRichardsUSA @benboulware7 pic.twitter.com/MBVYK0NAWI
2027 four-star LB Max Brown has announced his offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
The Jefferson (GA) product is the younger brother of Sammy Brown, and is the second offer for the 2027 class.
The rising junior holds offers from Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, and other programs.
VERY!!!!! BLESSED TO HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!
|
