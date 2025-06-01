2027 Four-star LB announces offer from Clemson

Max Brown, brother of Sammy Brown, has a Clemson offer now.
2027 Four-star LB Max Brown announces offer from Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Max Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet: (3.46)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 214   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#283 Overall, #9 LB, #35 GA
Rivals:
#82 Overall, #4 LB, #12 GA
24/7:
#17 LB, #38 GA

Clemson is hoping to keep it in the family.

2027 four-star LB Max Brown has announced his offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

The Jefferson (GA) product is the younger brother of Sammy Brown, and is the second offer for the 2027 class.

The rising junior holds offers from Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, and other programs.

