Playing time breakdown: Clemson defense depth tested against Notre Dame

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson was put to the test and more in a 47-40 double OT loss at Notre Dame over the weekend, especially when it came to fielding a defense.

The Tigers had eight depth-chart starters miss either the game or plays in the game due to injury on defense, which led to heavy workloads for underclassmen such as Jake Venables (78 snaps), Trenton Simpson (75) and Joseph Charleston (67).

In all, Clemson rotated in 12 defensive backs.

The offensive line was affected by injury as well with guard Matt Bockhorst early in the third quarter. Center Cade Stewart, guard Will Putnam and left tackle Jackson Carman went the distance (79), while Mason Trotter (46), Walker Parks (14) and Paul Tchio (1) saw some pressure snaps.

At running back, Travis Etienne saw the lion's share of plays (72) and Lyn-J Dixon did not see an offensive snap -- all six backup plays going to Chez Mellusi. Dixon did play on special teams.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Notre Dame

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 79 (212).

Running Back: Travis Etienne 72 (366), Chez Mellusi 6 (51).

Wide Receiver: Cornell Powell 76 (389), Amari Rodgers 72 (410), EJ Williams 43 (206), Joseph Ngata 24 (122), Frank Ladson Jr. 6 (253), Brannon Spector 6 (121).

Tight end: Braden Galloway 49 (323), Davis Allen 40 (234).

Offensive Line: Cade Stewart 79 (553), Will Putnam 79 (534), Jackson Carman 79 (527), Jordan McFadden 65 (534), Mason Trotter 46 (104), Matt Bockhorst* 32 (502), Walker Parks 14 (132), Paul Tchio 1 (70).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 60 (282), KJ Henry 57 (274), Justin Mascoll* 34 (261), Xavier Thomas^ 11 (72).

Defensive Tackle: Bryan Bresee* 56 (304), Nyles Pinckney 26 (185), Jordan Williams 24 (170), Etinosa Reuben 4 (30).

Linebacker: Baylon Spector 81 (377), Jake Venables 78 (311), Trenton Simpson 75 (160), Keith Maguire 2 (69).

DB (CB/S/NB): Derion Kendrick 78 (230), Nolan Turner* 68 (371), Joseph Charleston 67 (281), Sheridan Jones 49 (275), Tyler Venables 37 (145), Lannden Zanders* 30 (301), Andrew Booth* 29 (237), Ray Thornton III 7 (91), Jalyn Phillips 6 (113), RJ Mickens 6 (21), LeAnthony Williams 3 (63), Fred Davis II 2 (128).

Special-teams only (non-specialists): LB Kane Patterson (132), DE Regan Upshaw (127), WR Will Swinney (97), RB Lyn-J Dixon (89), OL Tayquon Johnson (80), TE Jaelyn Lay (60), DB Malcolm Greene (58), LB LaVonta Bentley (48), RB Darien Rencher (46), LB Kevin Swint (35), RB Michel Dukes (16).

Did not play: TE JC Chalk (91), WR Ajou Ajou (86), CB Mario Goodrich (78), WR Will Brown (59), OL Mitchell Mayes (51), DE Greg Williams (50), OL Hunter Rayburn (47), DT Darnell Jefferies (45), RB Kobe Pace (44), QB Taisun Phommachanh (43), OL Blake Vinson (37), OL Trent Howard (18), DT DeMonte Capehart (12), OL John Williams (7).

On unavailable list for Notre Dame game (no specified reasons for being out on pregame release but some are temporary or season-long injury issues and some are reduced travel squad-related): LB Sergio Allen, S Michael Becker, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, TE Will Blackston, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, DT Tyler Davis, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, LB Mike Jones Jr., QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.

^ Missed first half after targeting foul versus Boston College.

* Injured in-game

Wake Forest

The Citadel

Virginia

Miami

Georgia Tech

Syracuse

Boston College