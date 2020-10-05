Playing time breakdown: Virginia game shows early go-to players in rotation

TigerNet Staff by

As the games get bigger, you start to get an idea of who has the coaches’ trust early in the season and the Virginia game gave some indications.

After playing 96 last time out against The Citadel, this was a first game this season that had starters playing into the fourth quarter, with season-highs in snaps for a number of players -- including Trevor Lawrence (67).

After spending time on the unavailable list for early games, cornerback Mario Goodrich (28) and offensive lineman Mason Trotter (3) made season debuts.

Notable names available Saturday but didn't play include defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who was held but could play against Miami per Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, as well as offensive lineman Blake Vinson and running backs Michel Dukes and Kobe Pace.

Chez Mellusi saw eight reps behind Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon, taking three carries for 10 yards and a TD.

Trying to come back from an abdominal injury, Joseph Ngata is listed with 16 but he wasn't listed with a target. Frank Ladson Jr. played a career-high 52 snaps with seven targets and five catches for 71 yards.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Virginia

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence 67 (151), DJ Uiagalelei 3 (41).

Running Back: Travis Etienne 39 (99), Lyn-J Dixon 18 (25), Chez Mellusi 8 (21), Darien Rencher 3 (26).

Wide Receiver: Amari Rodgers 56 (110), Frank Ladson Jr. 52 (97), Cornell Powell 48 (96), Joseph Ngata 16 (57), Brannon Spector 12 (22), EJ Williams 9 (67), Will Swinney 3 (59), Ajou Ajou 3 (46).

Tight end: Braden Galloway 42 (99), Davis Allen 35 (76), JC Chalk 5 (39), Jaelyn Lay 3 (29).

Offensive Line: Matt Bockhorst 68 (166), Jordan McFadden 68 (166), Will Putnam 68 (166), Cade Stewart 68 (166), Jackson Carman 68 (158), Walker Parks 3 (53), Paul Tchio 3 (42), Tayquon Johnson 3 (42), Mitchell Mayes 3 (42), Mason Trotter 3 (3).

Defense

Defensive End: KJ Henry 51 (109), Justin Mascoll 49 (104), Myles Murphy 39 (83), Regan Upshaw 25 (95).

Defensive Tackle: Bryan Bresee 55 (112), Nyles Pinckney 48 (89), Jordan Williams 46 (94), Etinosa Reuben 5 (24), Darnell Jefferies% 4 (41).

Linebacker: James Skalski 68 (96), Mike Jones Jr 66 (122), Baylon Spector 62 (102), Jake Venables 22 (84), Keith Maguire 12 (55), Kane Patterson 1 (31),

DB (CB/S/NB): Nolan Turner 71 (119), Lannden Zanders 45 (102), Joseph Charleston 43 (86), Derion Kendrick 43 (65), Sheridan Jones 41 (92), Andrew Booth 36 (88), Mario Goodrich 28 (28), Fred Davis II 11 (84), Tyler Venables 11 (50), Ray Thornton 11 (40), LeAnthony Williams 11 (41).

Special-teams-only*: DB Malcolm Greene (45), DB Jalyn Phillips (37), LB LaVonta Bentley (34), LB Trenton Simpson (31).

Did not play: DE Greg Williams (39), OL Blake Vinson (29), LB Kevin Swint (26), WR Will Brown (25), RB Kobe Pace (23), QB Taisun Phommachanh (19), DT Tyler Davis (18), TE Sage Ennis (15), LB Sergio Allen (12), DT DeMonte Capehart (12), OL Hunter Rayburn (11), DB RJ Mickens (10), OL John Williams (7), OL Bryn Tucker (7), OL Trent Howard (7), RB Michel Dukes (4), DT Tre Williams (3).

On unavailable list for Virginia game (no specified reasons for being out on pregame release but some are temporary or season-long injury issues): OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross and DE Xavier Thomas.

* Non-specialists

% Injured in game.