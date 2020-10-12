Playing time breakdown: Scheme, opponent show Clemson depth in top-10 showdown

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

A top-10 showdown figured to give plenty of work to Clemson's starting 22, but the late blowout did mix in some more of the roster later in the game.

The Tigers also tweaked the gameplan some to mix in some younger players.

Brent Venables primarily played a package with six defensive backs on the field and that meant opportunity for DB Jalyn Phillips, who went from only special-teams work versus Virginia to a start and 45 snaps against the dynamic Miami offense. He played in place of an injured Joseph Charleston and tallied five tackles and a pass breakup.

Clemson's depth at cornerback showed out with only one Tiger seeing north of 30 snaps there (Sheridan Jones, 35) but four playing over 20 (Mario Goodrich - 29; Andrew Booth - 24; Derion Kendrick - 23).

Freshman five-star Bryan Bresee had a quiet night on the statsheet but still led the interior D-line with 22 snaps. Tyler Davis made his return to action there with 20 snaps, totaling two stops and wreaking some havoc in the middle for others.

Myles Murphy (42) led the way in plays at D-end, while Xavier Thomas made his long-awaited season debut late over three snaps.

Sticking with the freshmen, a play set designed around QB DJ Uiagalelei gave him three plays with the game closely-contested -- sticking Trevor Lawrence out at wide receiver to give opposing defenses something to think about.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Miami

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence 85 (236), Taisun Phommachanh 8 (27), DJ Uiagalelei 3 (44).

Running Back: Travis Etienne 57 (156), Lyn-J Dixon 12 (37), Darien Rencher 6 (32), Chez Mellusi 6 (27), Michel Dukes 5 (9), Kobe Pace 3 (26).

Wide Receiver: Frank Ladson Jr. 70 (167), Amari Rodgers 66 (176), Cornell Powell 66 (162), EJ Williams 22 (89), Brannon Spector 18 (40), Ajou Ajou 9 (55), Will Swinney 5 (64), Will Brown 5 (30).

Tight end: Braden Galloway 48 (147), Davis Allen 21 (97), JC Chalk 21 (60), Jaelyn Lay 6 (35), Sage Ennis 4 (5).

Offensive Line: Matt Bockhorst 90 (256), Jordan McFadden 90 (256), Cade Stewart 90 (256), Will Putnam 89 (255), Jackson Carman 88 (246), Mitchell Mayes 9 (51), Mason Trotter 9 (12), Walker Parks 8 (61), Tayquon Johnson 8 (50), Hunter Rayburn 6 (17), Paul Tchio 3 (45).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 42 (125), KJ Henry 31 (140), Justin Mascoll 27 (131), Regan Upshaw 15 (110), Xavier Thomas 3 (3).

Defensive Tackle: Bryan Bresee 22 (134), Tyler Davis 20 (38), Nyles Pinckney 7 (96), Jordan Williams 11 (105).

Linebacker: Mike Jones Jr 55 (177), James Skalski 55 (151), Baylon Spector 43 (145), Jake Venables 15 (99), Kane Patterson 3 (34), Trenton Simpson 3 (34).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nolan Turner 46 (165), Jalyn Phillips 45 (82), Lannden Zanders 43 (145), Sheridan Jones 35 (127), Mario Goodrich 29 (57), Andrew Booth 24 (112), Derion Kendrick 23 (88), Tyler Venables 13 (63), Ray Thornton 12 (52), Fred Davis II 3 (87), LeAnthony Williams 3 (44).

Special-teams-only*: DB Malcolm Greene (45), LB LaVonta Bentley (34), DB RJ Mickens (10).

Did not play: DB Joseph Charleston (86), WR Joseph Ngata (57), LB Keith Maguire (55), DE Greg Williams (39), OL Blake Vinson (29), LB Kevin Swint (26), DT Etinosa Reuben (24), LB Sergio Allen (12), DT DeMonte Capehart (12), OL John Williams (7), OL Bryn Tucker (7), OL Trent Howard (7), DT Tre Williams (3).

On unavailable list for Miami game (no specified reasons for being out on pregame release but some are temporary or season-long injury issues): OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, DT Darnell Jefferies, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price and WR Justyn Ross.

* Non-specialists

% Injured in game.

