Playing time breakdown: Youthful Clemson roster gains experience on road

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Underclassmen line the participation report for No. 1 Clemson's opener at Wake Forest Saturday.

The Tigers worked in 39 underclassmen for double-digit snaps in the 37-13 win with sophomore guard Will Putnam (65) and sophomore tackle Jordan McFadden (65) leading the way as starters, followed by sophomore safety Lannden Zanders (44), freshman cornerback Fred Davis (39), linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (38), sophomore defensive end KJ Henry (37), freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (35), sophomore receiver Frank Ladson Jr (34), sophomore DE Justin Mascoll (34), sophomore cornerback Sheridan Jones (33) and sophomore tight end Davis Allen (31) all clearing 30 snaps as well.

In 29 snaps, freshman DE Myles Murphy managed to lead the Tiger defense in tackles (7), TFLs (3) and sacks (2).

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said they played 78 of the 80 who traveled for the game in total.

More data from the game:

Clemson snaps breakdown: Wake Forest

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense (32)

Quarterback (3): Trevor Lawrence 64, DJ Uiagalelei 10, Taisun Phommachanh 8.

Running Back (4): Travis Etienne 44, Darien Rencher 16, Kobe Pace 14, Demarkcus Bowman 6.

Wide Receiver (8): Amari Rodgers 39, Cornell Powell 36, Frank Ladson Jr 34, Joseph Ngata 24, Will Swinney 22, EJ Williams 21, Will Brown 14, Ajou Ajou 13, Brannon Spector 10.

Tight end (5): Braden Galloway 36, Davis Allen 31, JC Chalk 12, Jaelyn Lay 15, Sage Ennis 8.

Offensive Line (12): Matt Bockhorst 65, Will Putnam 65, Cade Stewart 65, Jordan McFadden 65, Jackson Carman 57, Walker Parks 26, Tayquon Johnson 15, Paul Tchio 15, Blake Vinson 15, Trent Howard 3, Bryn Tucker 3, John Williams 3.

Defense (33)

Defensive End (5): KJ Henry 37, Regan Upshaw 36, Justin Mascoll 34, Myles Murphy 29, Greg Williams 12.

Defensive Tackle (7): Bryan Bresee 35, Nyles Pinckney 28, Jordan Williams 27, Tyler Davis& 18, Ruke Orhorhoro% 14, Darnell Jefferies 13, Tre Williams 3.

Linebacker (9): Mike Jones Jr. 38, Jake Venables 35, Baylon Spector 33, Keith Maguire 24, Trenton Simpson 18, James Skalski 15, LaVonta Bentley 16, Kane Patterson 13, Kevin Swint 10.

DB (CB/S/NB - 12): Lannden Zanders 44, Fred Davis 39, Nolan Turner 35, Sheridan Jones 33, LeAnthony Williams 30, Joseph Charleston 29, Andrew Booth 27, Tyler Venables 22, Malcolm Greene 19, Ray Thornton III 15, Jalyn Phillips 11, RJ Mickens 2.

Special teams-only*: LB Sergio Allen

Did not play: RB Lyn-J Dixon (Coaches said held out after camp injury but could've played).

On unavailable list for Wake Forest (no specified reasons for being out/80-player limit for travel roster): DB Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Will Boggs, OL Kaleb Boateng, DL Jack Brissey, DL DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, RB Michel Dukes, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, CB Mario Goodrich, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, CB Derion Kendrick, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, RB Chez Mellusi, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, OL Hunter Rayburn, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas and OL Mason Trotter.

* Non-specialists

% Injured in game.