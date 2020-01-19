Clemson hands out team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson All-American and six-time NFL Pro Bowler Michael Dean Perry was named the recipient of the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award at the Clemson's annual football banquet on Sunday night. Since 2013, Head Coach Dabo Swinney has presented the Brian Dawkins Clemson Lifetime Achievement Award to a former Clemson player who exemplifies excellence in the areas of integrity, scholarship, athletics, service, leadership, commitment, dedication, courage, resilience and spirit. Recipients must be out of school at least 10 years to qualify. Dawkins, who played 16 years in the NFL and was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a finalist for many public service awards, was the first recipient. Perry played for Clemson between 1984-87 and recorded a still-school-record 61 career tackles for loss. Twenty-eight of those tackles-for-loss were sacks, still tied for second-most in Clemson history on a career basis. During his senior year, he helped the Tigers to a second-straight ACC Championship and a 10-2 record. He had 24 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks from his defensive tackle position and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the top interior lineman in the nation by the Football Writers Association of America.

Perry was also named the ACC Player of the Year in 1987, one of just three Clemson defensive players to win the award. He was also named the team MVP on defense.

In 1988, Perry was the 50th selection in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In just his second year, 1989, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro selection. He also was named first or second-team All-Pro in 1990, 1991 and 1994.

The native of Aiken, S.C. played 10 seasons in the NFL and finished with 61 career sacks, ironically, the same as his tackle-for-loss total at Clemson. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times (1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994 and 1996) during his NFL career, second among former Clemson players, trailing only Dawkins.

Overall, Perry played 148 NFL games, 127 as a starter. His 61 sacks are third among former Clemson players in the NFL and his 13 caused fumbles are fifth. He had 534 solo tackles during his NFL career.

At the conclusion of his career, Perry was named to the Clemson Centennial team in 2000, and was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame the same year. He was also named to the All-Decade team for the 1990s by Pro Football Reference. In 2005, Perry was named to the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 2016 was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

Perry and his wife, who live in Charlotte, operate A1 Transportation Company, which specializes in wheelchair transportation.

Brian Dawkins Award Recipients

2013: Brian Dawkins, 1992-95

2014: Bill Smith, 1977-81

2015: Warren Forney, 1991-95

2016: Jerry Butler, 1975-78

2017: Jeff Davis, 1978-81

2018: Mark Richardson, 1979-82

2019: Michael Allen, 1995-98

2020: Michael Dean Perry, 1984-87

In addition to Perry's selection for this honor, Clemson's list of awards presented at the team's annual awards banquet on Sunday evening is included below:

OFFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player at each position

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB Travis Etienne

WR Tee Higgins

WR Justyn Ross

TE JC Chalk

OL John Simpson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

WR Diondre Overton

OL Gage Cervenka

OL Sean Pollard

12th Man Award

OL Matt Bockhorst

RB Lyn-J Dixon

WR Diondre Overton

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

OL Tremayne Anchrum

Most Improved Offensive Player of the Year

OL Jackson Carman

TE Luke Price

Rookie of the Year

OL Jordan McFadden

WR Joseph Ngata

Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year

S Elijah Turner

DE Greg Williams

LB Landon Holden

Offensive Special Teams Player of the Year

WR Amari Rodgers

OL Gage Cervenka

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

RB Travis Etienne

WR Tee Higgins

QB Trevor Lawrence

Future Impact Players

WR Frank Ladson Jr.

TE Davis Allen

RB Chez Mellusi

OL Will Putnam

WR Brannon Spector

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish player

OL Sean Pollard

WR Amari Rodgers

QB Chase Brice

WR Diondre Overton

Most Improved Special Teams Player of the Year

P Will Spiers

LB Baylon Spector

Specialist of the Year

LS Patrick Phibbs

DEFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player at each position

CB A.J. Terrell

S Tanner Muse

S K'Von Wallace

DT Tyler Davis

DE Justin Foster

LB James Skalski

LB Isaiah Simmons

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

DE Logan Rudolph

S Tanner Muse

12th Man Award

S Nolan Turner

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

CB A.J. Terrell

S Tanner Muse

LB James Skalski

Most Improved Defensive Player of the Year

CB Derion Kendrick

S K'Von Wallace

LB Chad Smith

Rookie of the Year

DT Tyler Davis

CB Derion Kendrick

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year

OL Hunter Rayburn

WR Max May

QB Patrick McClure

Defensive Special Teams Player of the Year

S Nolan Turner

LB Isaiah Simmons

LB James Skalski

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

LB Isaiah Simmons

CB A.J. Terrell

S Tanner Muse

Future Impact Players

CB Sheridan Jones

S Lannden Zanders

LB Jake Venables

DE K.J. Henry

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

Paw Award

Most blue collar/unselfish player

LB Chad Smith

DE Logan Rudolph

S Denzel Johnson

STRENGTH AWARDS

NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-Americans

S Tanner Muse

S K'Von Wallace

OL John Simpson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

Dedication Award

OL Gage Cervenka

LB Landon Holden

WR Amari Rodgers

LB James Skalski

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains

OL Tremayne Anchrum

WR Diondre Overton

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members

DT Tyler Davis

OL Will Edwards

WR Hamp Greene

WR Tee Higgins

RB Ty Lucas

OL Jordan McFadden

WR Joseph Ngata

WR Amari Rodgers

WR Justyn Ross

WR Will Swinney

S Ray Thornton III

S Elijah Turner

DE Greg Williams

Most Inspirational Player of Year

WR Amari Rodgers

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

GPA Awards

Overall: WR Max May

Senior: S Elijah Turner

Junior: WR Will Swinney

Sophomore: WR Will Brown

Redshirt Freshman: WR Drew Swinney

Freshman: LB David Cote

True Tigers of the Year

CB Derion Kendrick

RB Ty Lucas

QB Ben Batson

LB Baylon Spector

Spiritual Leadership Award

WR Will Swinney

Tim Bourret Award

Best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media

QB Trevor Lawrence

P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year

WR Carter Groomes

P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award

OL Sean Pollard

P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year

OL Tremayne Anchrum

Team Captains

OL Tremayne Anchrum

OL John Simpson

OL Gage Cervenka

WR Diondre Overton

S K'Von Wallace

S Tanner Muse

LB Isaiah Simmons