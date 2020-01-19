|
Clemson hands out team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson All-American and six-time NFL Pro Bowler Michael Dean Perry was named the recipient of the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award at the Clemson's annual football banquet on Sunday night. Since 2013, Head Coach
Dabo Swinney has presented the Brian Dawkins Clemson Lifetime Achievement Award to a former Clemson player who exemplifies excellence in the areas of integrity, scholarship, athletics, service, leadership, commitment, dedication, courage, resilience and spirit.
Recipients must be out of school at least 10 years to qualify. Dawkins, who played 16 years in the NFL and was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a finalist for many public service awards, was the first recipient. Perry played for Clemson between 1984-87 and recorded a still-school-record 61 career tackles for loss. Twenty-eight of those tackles-for-loss were sacks, still tied for second-most in Clemson history on a career basis. During his senior year, he helped the Tigers to a second-straight ACC Championship and a 10-2 record. He had 24 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks from his defensive tackle position and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the top interior lineman in the nation by the Football Writers Association of America.
Perry was also named the ACC Player of the Year in 1987, one of just three Clemson defensive players to win the award. He was also named the team MVP on defense.
In 1988, Perry was the 50th selection in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In just his second year, 1989, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro selection. He also was named first or second-team All-Pro in 1990, 1991 and 1994.
The native of Aiken, S.C. played 10 seasons in the NFL and finished with 61 career sacks, ironically, the same as his tackle-for-loss total at Clemson. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times (1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994 and 1996) during his NFL career, second among former Clemson players, trailing only Dawkins.
Overall, Perry played 148 NFL games, 127 as a starter. His 61 sacks are third among former Clemson players in the NFL and his 13 caused fumbles are fifth. He had 534 solo tackles during his NFL career.
At the conclusion of his career, Perry was named to the Clemson Centennial team in 2000, and was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame the same year. He was also named to the All-Decade team for the 1990s by Pro Football Reference. In 2005, Perry was named to the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 2016 was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
Perry and his wife, who live in Charlotte, operate A1 Transportation Company, which specializes in wheelchair transportation.
Brian Dawkins Award Recipients
2013: Brian Dawkins, 1992-95
2014: Bill Smith, 1977-81
2015: Warren Forney, 1991-95
2016: Jerry Butler, 1975-78
2017: Jeff Davis, 1978-81
2018: Mark Richardson, 1979-82
2019: Michael Allen, 1995-98
2020: Michael Dean Perry, 1984-87
In addition to Perry's selection for this honor, Clemson's list of awards presented at the team's annual awards banquet on Sunday evening is included below:
OFFENSIVE AWARDS
Solid Rock Award
Most solid, consistent and dependable player at each position
WR Tee Higgins
WR Justyn Ross
TE JC Chalk
OL John Simpson
Hustle Award
Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates
OL Sean Pollard
12th Man Award
RB Lyn-J Dixon
WR Diondre Overton
Iron Man Award
Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership
OL Tremayne Anchrum
Most Improved Offensive Player of the Year
TE Luke Price
Rookie of the Year
WR Joseph Ngata
Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year
Offensive Special Teams Player of the Year
OL Gage Cervenka
Tiger Pride Award (MVP)
RB Travis Etienne
WR Tee Higgins
QB Trevor Lawrence
Future Impact Players
WR Frank Ladson Jr.
TE Davis Allen
RB Chez Mellusi
OL Will Putnam
Paw Award
Most blue collar/unselfish player
OL Sean Pollard
WR Amari Rodgers
QB Chase Brice
WR Diondre Overton
Most Improved Special Teams Player of the Year
Specialist of the Year
DEFENSIVE AWARDS
Solid Rock Award
Most solid, consistent and dependable player at each position
CB A.J. Terrell
DT Tyler Davis
Hustle Award
Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates
S Tanner Muse
12th Man Award
Iron Man Award
Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership
CB A.J. Terrell
S Tanner Muse
LB James Skalski
Most Improved Defensive Player of the Year
S K'Von Wallace
LB Chad Smith
Rookie of the Year
DT Tyler Davis
CB Derion Kendrick
Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year
WR Max May
Defensive Special Teams Player of the Year
S Nolan Turner
LB Isaiah Simmons
LB James Skalski
Tiger Pride Award (MVP)
LB Isaiah Simmons
CB A.J. Terrell
S Tanner Muse
Future Impact Players
DE K.J. Henry
Paw Award
Most blue collar/unselfish player
LB Chad Smith
DE Logan Rudolph
STRENGTH AWARDS
NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-Americans
S Tanner Muse
S K'Von Wallace
OL John Simpson
OL Tremayne Anchrum
Dedication Award
OL Gage Cervenka
LB Landon Holden
WR Amari Rodgers
LB James Skalski
All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains
OL Tremayne Anchrum
WR Diondre Overton
All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members
DT Tyler Davis
OL Will Edwards
WR Hamp Greene
WR Tee Higgins
RB Ty Lucas
OL Jordan McFadden
WR Joseph Ngata
WR Amari Rodgers
WR Justyn Ross
WR Will Swinney
S Ray Thornton III
S Elijah Turner
DE Greg Williams
Most Inspirational Player of Year
WR Amari Rodgers
ADDITIONAL AWARDS
GPA Awards
Overall: WR Max May
Senior: S Elijah Turner
Junior: WR Will Swinney
Sophomore: WR Will Brown
Redshirt Freshman: WR Drew Swinney
Freshman: LB David Cote
True Tigers of the Year
CB Derion Kendrick
RB Ty Lucas
QB Ben Batson
LB Baylon Spector
Spiritual Leadership Award
WR Will Swinney
Tim Bourret Award
Best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media
QB Trevor Lawrence
P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year
P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award
OL Sean Pollard
P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year
OL Tremayne Anchrum
Team Captains
OL Tremayne Anchrum
OL John Simpson
OL Gage Cervenka
WR Diondre Overton
S K'Von Wallace
S Tanner Muse
LB Isaiah Simmons