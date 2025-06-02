|
Four-star NC LB Quinton Cypher announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 220 Hometown: Raleigh, NC (Millbrook HS) Class: 2027
Ben Boulware is wasting no time on the upcoming class.
2027 four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher of Raleigh (NC) Millbrook has received an offer from Clemson. Cypher announced the offer on Monday afternoon, and is the third linebacker to be offered for this class, joining four-stars Max Brown and Kaden Henderson. The Raleigh native has offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Ohio State, and several other top schools. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson! @benboulware7 @MarshallLaymarr @MillbrookSports @MBrookFootball @misterbransome @CaryCoaching101 pic.twitter.com/kYk2SSGL6n
|
