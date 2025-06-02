Quinton Cypher is a Raleigh-based prospect with offers nationwide.
Quinton Cypher is a Raleigh-based prospect with offers nationwide.

Four-star NC LB Quinton Cypher announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Quinton Cypher - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 220   Hometown: Raleigh, NC (Millbrook HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#187 Overall, #7 LB, #8 NC
Rivals:
#17 LB, #11 NC
24/7:
#170 Overall, #11 LB, #7 NC

Ben Boulware is wasting no time on the upcoming class.

2027 four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher of Raleigh (NC) Millbrook has received an offer from Clemson.

Cypher announced the offer on Monday afternoon, and is the third linebacker to be offered for this class, joining four-stars Max Brown and Kaden Henderson.

The Raleigh native has offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Ohio State, and several other top schools.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
WATCH: ESPN releases Cade Klubnik highlight video
WATCH: ESPN releases Cade Klubnik highlight video
Clemson offers 5-star Texas lineman, No. 1-rated prospect
Clemson offers 5-star Texas lineman, No. 1-rated prospect
Clemson offer a "dream come true" for elite Peach State linebacker
Clemson offer a "dream come true" for elite Peach State linebacker
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 107 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week