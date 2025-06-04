Clemson men's soccer announces 2025 schedule

The Tigers will play three exhibition matches to prepare for the regular season, starting with a matchup against Charlotte on August 9th at Historic Riggs Field, another home match against USC Upstate on August 12, and finally a road contest against Georgia State on August 16.

Clemson’s non-conference schedule includes seven total matches, including a season-opening matchup at Indiana on August 21st and the regular-season home opener against South Carolina on August 26th. The August 29th match against UAB will take place following Clemson’s annual First Friday parade.

Clemson begins ACC play on Sept. 5, hosting Pitt at 6:00 p.m. The Tigers will also host ACC opponents Cal, Duke and Virginia Tech, while traveling to SMU, Wake Forest, NC State and Virginia.

New season ticket requests for the 2025 men’s soccer season are available now and season ticket renewals will be available June 12.

The Tigers finished the 2024 season ranked second nationally in both total attendance and average attendance. Clemson also had two of the top-10 single game attendance numbers on the year.