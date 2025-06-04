Clemson gametime, TV and opponent set for Jimmy V Classic at MSG

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball and Brigham Young University will play on Tuesday, Dec. 9 in Madison Square Garden in New York City in the 2025 Jimmy V Classic. The game time is 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN. The game will mark the first time the Tigers will play in the Garden since April 1, 2014, when Clemson played in the NIT semifinal against SMU. “It’s a great honor to be invited to participate in the Jimmy V Classic and help raise funds for the fight against cancer,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to play a great opponent in BYU in The World’s Most Famous Arena. We know the atmosphere in The Garden will be special for our program and fans and we’re looking forward to Dec. 9." The Clemson-BYU game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Florida and UConn will follow the Tigers and Cougars at 9 p.m. on ESPN. This is the Tigers’ second appearance in the Jimmy V Classic, which honors the former NC State coach who died of cancer 32 years ago. Clemson beat Seton Hall, 62-59, in the 1997-98 season. That game was played in East Rutherford, N.J. The Tigers and Cougars will be playing for the third time and first time since the 1989-90 season, when Clemson beat BYU in Hartford in the 1990 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have won both games against the Cougars in the all-time series. Clemson is 2-3 all-time in Madison Square Garden.