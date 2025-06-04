Swinney camp insider III: 4-star OT draws serious audience, 2027 RB shines for Spiller

Day two brought some serious star power. Dabo Swinney's high school camp rolled into its second day, bringing a bevy of talent for the morning session. In this edition, we will focus on the offensive line and the running backs, and there's plenty to break down. *As the camp session began, we circled to the corner field to take a look at one of the top prospects in attendance today, 2027 four-star OT Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA), who did more than impress. Sometimes, it doesn't take long for it to be very, very obvious who the top guys are. Jones fits this well, taking one rep for Matt Luke to make a face, and Jones was like a magnet that Luke was hovering around the entire morning. We spoke with his father and grandfather, who were decked out in Clemson gear. They are expecting good news on a potential offer, and absolutely love the relationship that's being built between Clemson and Jones. If that is to go through today, they told me that the Tigers are absolutely a top choice for their son. It appears that good news may be on the way, with Swinney watching Jones intently this morning and even getting fired up after Jones had a great rep in a one-on-one situation, driving his feet well and maintaining a solid center of gravity. "Yeah, Carter!" Swinney exclaimed. "That a way!" Word travels well because it didn't take long for Kevin Kelly to appear into focus and strike up a conversation with Jones, leaving us to assume good news for that family is on the way soon. *Another lineman that impressed us was 2027 four-star OL Peyton Miller of Anna (TX), who, like Jones, was also quick to spot as different from the rest of the pack. He was paired with Jones' group, creating a healthy level of competition between the top players for the morning. We chatted with his dad, who told me that Miller will be camping at Duke, North Carolina, and Texas Tech. Miller scored an offer from Texas recently, and also holds offers from Ole Miss and Penn State. *Moving to running backs, one of the top players on campus today already has an offer from Clemson. 2027 four-star RB Tre Segarra of Duncan (SC) Byrnes was the top tailback for his group, and worked closely with CJ Spiller during the periods we observed. Segarra moves with impressive fluidity and took Spiller's feedback to turn it into quality reps. *While Spiller has his hands on the 2026 and 2027 classes, there was one tailback who he ensured was in his group today. 2028 running back Michael Martin of Greenville (SC) Christ Church was originally supposed to work with players his age. Spiller quickly changed that, moving the rising sophomore to his group, recognizing the talent the in-state tailback already carries at his age. Martin moves like a veteran prospect, and certainly, this staff will keep a close eye on him. *Another tailback that may come into focus down the road is 2026 running back Jalan Terry of Gadsden (AL) Coosa Christian, who has been to Clemson several times, but hasn't scored an offer from the Tigers. The current focus of this class is centered on Jae Lamar, who was on campus for his official visit. If that does fall through, Spiller may have gotten an extra look at a solid running back who could be potentially in the mix for the 2026 grand plan down the road.

