Clemson offers 5-star Texas lineman, No. 1-rated prospect Kennedy Brown
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Kennedy Brown - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 280   Hometown: Humble, TX (Kingwood HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#1 Overall, #1 OL, #1 TX
Rivals:
#11 Overall, #1 OT, #2 TX
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 OT, #1 TX

Clemson has thrown its hat into the ring for the best tackle in Texas.

Five-star OT Kennedy Brown is considered the best tackle in the 2027 class (247) and as high as the No. 1 overall prospect (ESPN), and Matt Luke is officially in the mix for one of the premier talents in the country.

Brown boasts offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, and several other schools.

