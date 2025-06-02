Clemson offers 5-star Texas lineman, No. 1-rated prospect

Clemson has thrown its hat into the ring for the best tackle in Texas. Five-star OT Kennedy Brown is considered the best tackle in the 2027 class (247) and as high as the No. 1 overall prospect (ESPN), and Matt Luke is officially in the mix for one of the premier talents in the country. Brown boasts offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, and several other schools. Congratulations to @Kennedybrown75

on picking his 47th offer from @ClemsonFB #SFAW #HWPO #NoExcuses #Believe #KingwoodALLIN #ReloadandRetool #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/kpvMZadaUF — “The Kingwood” Mustang Football (@KHSMustangFBall) June 2, 2025

