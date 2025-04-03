sports_football
Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
Brandon Rink - 5 hours ago

By the standard of recent years, former Clemson standout quarterback Deshaun Watson's offseason has been tame, if not still eventful.

Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam kicked that back up at this week's NFL annual meetings.

Watson was acquired by Cleveland with its first-round NFL draft picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 sent to Houston ahead of signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal. Post-NFL suspension, Watson hasn't regained his previous form, tossing just 19 touchdowns in 19 games and suffering season-ending injuries in 2023 and 2024.

"We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun," Haslam told reporters this week. "We thought we had the quarterback; we didn't. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

"... [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable."

Watson purportedly responded on Instagram afterward via some rap music lyrics: "maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me .."

Watson suffered a second Achilles' tendon tear in a matter of months and had surgery in January, with the Browns not expecting him back anytime soon for the 2025 season.

Before franchise defender Myles Garrett re-signed in Cleveland, Watson drew the ire of some angry fans with his jersey burned outside the facility. His agent said in January that Watson had received at least one death threat the previous year.

Watson did announce an engagement with his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais, a Houston native who had stayed with Watson through a slew of sexual misconduct lawsuits for the three-time Pro Bowl pick with the Texans.

Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 Dacusville
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 lovingit®
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 Dacusville
spacer Well we've spent a ton of money on Brownlee with nothing to show for it.
 Baltimore Tiger®
spacer dude, we got 3rd place in the ACC. And almost beat a #12 seed in the NCAAT.
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 rsttiger
spacer Mayfield is now legit***
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: Mayfield is now legit***
 Dacusville
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 Dacusville
spacer Let's be honest...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Let's be honest...
 Dacusville
spacer Deshauns days of being an all pro level QB are in the past.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Legal troubles aside...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Sure it's everyone else's fault and not Deshauns***
 TigersAndCubs
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 74TIGER
spacer It would be really hard to argue differently.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Hes a trash human being and hate that he ever wore the #4.
 ClemsonWSPanic
spacer Re: Hes a trash human being and hate that he ever wore the #4.
 shirleyb
spacer Re: Hes a trash human being and hate that he ever wore the #4.
 shirleyb
spacer Re: Hes a trash human being and hate that he ever wore the #4.
 Dacusville
spacer Re: Hes a trash human being and hate that he ever wore the #4.
 ClemsonNumber1Fan
spacer Re: Hes a trash human being and hate that he ever wore the #4.
 TigerLinks®
spacer DeShaun had the world on a string.
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: DeShaun had the world on a string.
 Dacusville
spacer By over 2 dozen accusers?
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Browns co-owner says Deshaun Watson trade was a 'big swing-and-miss'
 jraeCU01
spacer true, but it should've been easy to see that coming
 DougKingsmoreCrusade
