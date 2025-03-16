|
Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
Sunday, March 16 2025- -
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Jilly Anais on Sunday.
The couple shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "Mrs. Watson Loading...". Watson and Anais have been together since 2019, with Anais standing by Watson during multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2021. Anais, a Houston native, is a former Miss Teen Houston and a social media influencer with over 2.4 million followers. Congratulations to the couple on their engagement.
The couple shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "Mrs. Watson Loading...".
Watson and Anais have been together since 2019, with Anais standing by Watson during multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2021.
Anais, a Houston native, is a former Miss Teen Houston and a social media influencer with over 2.4 million followers.
Congratulations to the couple on their engagement.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Deshaun Watson