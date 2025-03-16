sports_football
Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, March 16 2025

​Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Jilly Anais on Sunday.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "Mrs. Watson Loading...".

Watson and Anais have been together since 2019, with Anais standing by Watson during multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2021.

Anais, a Houston native, is a former Miss Teen Houston and a social media influencer with over 2.4 million followers.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement.

Subject (Replies: 23) Author
spacer TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 TigerNet News®
spacer Like 5 years late DW4!
 CUatFike00
spacer Re: Like 5 years late DW4!
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 DSBBEB7579
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Is this the one who is/was a pron star or someone else?***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Is this the one who is/was a pron star or someone else?***
 bobcobb22
spacer Huh?
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Huh?
 carolinachef
spacer Re: Is this the one who is/was a pron star or someone else?***
 jarheadtiger®
spacer What are you talking about?
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: What are you talking about?
 greene®
spacer Congratulations!!!
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 Vamostigres
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 newnan®
spacer She Has Endured....Therefore..She Is Rewarded ---
 Xander5000
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 Thecatch2
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 Happydad73
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 carolinachef
spacer YES DW4..congrats to you & yours for settling down soon
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 ZeeGantt®
spacer I hope it works out
 Bulldog
spacer Re: TNET: Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
 J Clarke®
