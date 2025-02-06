Browns fans turn anger to Deshaun Watson, burn his jersey after Myles Garrett news

Coming off of a lengthy time away from the field and then injured, Watson has only played in 19 games, tossing 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions with 3,365 passing yards over three years.

Now, his 2025 season may not even happen after suffering a second Achilles tendon tear in a matter of months.

The Browns likely aren't winning anytime soon, and franchise defensive player Myles Garrett knows that, calling for a trade this week. That sparked some outrage from Browns fans that included going to the stadium and burning Watson gear in frustration.

From 19 News in Cleveland:

Fans showed their support for Myles Garrett and their disdain for Deshaun Watson. One fan even tore Watson’s jersey as 19 News cameras were rolling.

“We do not want him in our city any longer or Jimmy!” said Matthew Midkiff of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

“To trade basically the entire future of your franchise for a guy that hadn’t played in two years, has all these, you know, sexual assault allegations,” said Crowley said of Watson. “It’s just one of the most boneheaded moves in sports.”

Some fans felt so strongly that they went further than just ripping Watson’s jersey, they set it on fire.

“We had a great thing going, and it was ruined all by Watson,” said Baughman.

The whole story below: