CLEMSON in the NFL

Watson suffered the initial tear that ended his 2024 season in October. (USAT/Ken Blaze)
Watson suffered the initial tear that ended his 2024 season in October. (USAT/Ken Blaze)

Deshaun Watson undergoes another surgery, 2025 season 'in jeopardy'
by - 2025 Jan 10 12:13

Deshaun Watson suffered another torn Achilles tendon recently and his playing in a 2025 season is in danger now.

That's according to multiple reports, which say that he underwent surgery for that second tear on Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited league sources in saying that Watson's 2025 season is "now in jeopardy" and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Watson "could miss all of 2025."

The former Clemson standout and Heisman runner-up initially tore his Achilles tendon during a game on Oct. 20, ending his 2024 season.

He already agreed to terms on restructuring a weighty contract signed upon his trade to Cleveland from Houston:

The new terms in the latest deal include a $200 million 2029 salary that becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2027 league year. The Browns are expected to use the post-June 1 designation to release Watson on the first day of the 2027 league year, splitting his final cap charges into 2027 and 2028.

The move costs Watson nothing and it helps the Browns create cap space that can be used while he’s still on the team. It also qualifies him from injury protection under the CBA for 2027 and 2028.

The revised deal essentially guarantees that Watson will remain with the Browns through 2026. But that was always happening. They owe him $46 million in each of the next two seasons. The cap consequences of cutting him would be massive.

He signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022. Over three years, Watson has only played in 19 games, tossing 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions with 3,365 passing yards.

Watson has settled 20+ sexual misconduct lawsuits that were filed against him for his time in Houston.

He was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft (No. 12). Watson passed for 14,539 yards with 104 touchdowns to 36 interceptions for the Texans.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ACC rival lands Georgia's Carson Beck in transfer portal
ACC rival lands Georgia's Carson Beck in transfer portal
Deshaun Watson undergoes another surgery, 2025 season 'in jeopardy'
Deshaun Watson undergoes another surgery, 2025 season 'in jeopardy'
Clemson well-represented on NFL Playoff rosters
Clemson well-represented on NFL Playoff rosters
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts