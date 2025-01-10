Deshaun Watson undergoes another surgery, 2025 season 'in jeopardy'

Deshaun Watson suffered another torn Achilles tendon recently and his playing in a 2025 season is in danger now. That's according to multiple reports, which say that he underwent surgery for that second tear on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter cited league sources in saying that Watson's 2025 season is "now in jeopardy" and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Watson "could miss all of 2025." The former Clemson standout and Heisman runner-up initially tore his Achilles tendon during a game on Oct. 20, ending his 2024 season. He already agreed to terms on restructuring a weighty contract signed upon his trade to Cleveland from Houston: The new terms in the latest deal include a $200 million 2029 salary that becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2027 league year. The Browns are expected to use the post-June 1 designation to release Watson on the first day of the 2027 league year, splitting his final cap charges into 2027 and 2028. The move costs Watson nothing and it helps the Browns create cap space that can be used while he’s still on the team. It also qualifies him from injury protection under the CBA for 2027 and 2028. The revised deal essentially guarantees that Watson will remain with the Browns through 2026. But that was always happening. They owe him $46 million in each of the next two seasons. The cap consequences of cutting him would be massive. He signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022. Over three years, Watson has only played in 19 games, tossing 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions with 3,365 passing yards. Watson has settled 20+ sexual misconduct lawsuits that were filed against him for his time in Houston. He was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft (No. 12). Watson passed for 14,539 yards with 104 touchdowns to 36 interceptions for the Texans. Sources: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again, further testing showed, and he had another surgery on Thursday to repair it.



Less than 3 months after the original tear, it happened again. Watson faces a longer road back, and now he could miss all of 2025. pic.twitter.com/DAppF7ykjp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2025 Browns QB Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Thursday after tearing his Achilles again, and his status for the 2025 season is now in jeopardy, per league sources.



Watson met Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson before undergoing the surgery.



Watson tore his right Achilles tendon… pic.twitter.com/wEhPxlFuMk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2025 Doctors consider the recovery from the latest surgery to repair Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles to be at least seven months, potentially giving him a chance to return next season. https://t.co/iluBjiKTvd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2025

