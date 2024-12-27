Deshaun Watson, Browns agree to terms on contract restructuring

TigerNet Staff by

Deshaun Watson has agreed to terms on a restructuring of the big contract he landed in Cleveland upon his trade from the Houston Texans. ProFootballTalk explains that it works out for both sides: The (new) terms, however, aren’t what others have characterized them to be. The Watson contract already gave the Browns the right to convert a portion of his $46 million base salary into a guaranteed payment. At some point, the Browns likely will do just that, dropping his 2025 cap number from $72.935 million. The new terms in the latest deal include a $200 million 2029 salary that becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2027 league year. The Browns are expected to use the post-June 1 designation to release Watson on the first day of the 2027 league year, splitting his final cap charges into 2027 and 2028. The move costs Watson nothing and it helps the Browns create cap space that can be used while he’s still on the team. It also qualifies him from injury protection under the CBA for 2027 and 2028. The revised deal essentially guarantees that Watson will remain with the Browns through 2026. But that was always happening. They owe him $46 million in each of the next two seasons. The cap consequences of cutting him would be massive. He signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022. Over three years, Watson has only played in 19 games, tossing 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions with 3,365 passing yards. Watson underwent surgery to repair an Achilles injury sustained in Week 7 of the 2024 season. He posted a social media update this week saying that he is back on his feet. The adjustment to Deshaun Watson’s contract doesn’t impact his ~$73M cap number in 2025 (which can happen later). It lets the #Browns spread the cap hit at the end of the contract, which expires after 2026 — a strong sign Watson will be in Cleveland two more years (at least). https://t.co/tq1wFX3Y5k — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2024

