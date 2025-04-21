Former FSU QB Christian Ponder says big hit against Clemson was career turning point

A game-sealing interception and big hit from DeAndre McDaniel proved to be a career turning point for a former Florida State quarterback, he says. Christian Ponder appeared on a podcast recently and recalled the critical moment. Back in 2009 and battling a rib injury, he said he was on board to play the game at Clemson, a 40-24 Tigers win, despite not practicing that game week. Florida State led 17-6 by the end of the first quarter but Clemson drew within three at the half. The Tigers quickly took the lead in the second half, and Ponder's performance suffered as the game went on. McDaniel took the last of his four interceptions nearly to the house, capped off with the big-time collision with Ponder. “Last interception of the game was gonna be a pick-six unless I went and tackled the guy, and I was so mad, my pride kicked in and I tried to go hit this 235-pound safety as hard as I could," Ponder said (via Athlon). "I ended up injuring my shoulder, third-degree AC joint separation, had surgery that ends my season on my throwing shoulder.” Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ponder said that was a turning point for his playing days.

“I just never felt like I threw the football the same," Ponder said. "I had this confidence beforehand, I just felt like, obviously I would miss some throws, I was never perfect, but I always had the confidence I wouldn't miss. I just trusted my arm and my ability as a quarterback. And I think after that injury, I just never felt the same. I think that slight lack of confidence in myself, on top of the added pressure of being a first-round draft pick and someone who was thought to be over-drafted, it was hard for me.

"Any position, but especially quarterback, if you are not confident in your abilities, you're always gonna be playing from behind. I was not confident, I dealt with a lot of anxiety, and it had an effect on how I played on the field."

Ponder was selected 12th overall by Minnesota in the 2011 NFL draft. He started all but two of the 38 games he played in, but his career ended in 2016 after backup roles in 2015-16.

He finished with a 59.8 completion rate with 38 touchdowns to 36 interceptions and 6,658 passing yards at the NFL level.

Ponder threw 49 touchdowns in 35 games as a Florida State QB, completing 61.8% of his passes for 6,872 yards.

McDaniel is a longtime member of Clemson's coaching staff, currently serving as senior defensive assistant/nickelbacks coach. He was a first-team All-American safety in the 2009 season, and the Ponder pick was one of eight interceptions that campaign (tied for third in the nation and leading the ACC).

