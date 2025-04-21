Clemson forward enters transfer portal

Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin enters transfer portal

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Ian Schieffelin became a second 2024-25 season Clemson men's basketball starter in a matter of minutes Monday to enter the transfer portal without any known college eligibility left. Given the state of NCAA rules these days, a blanket fifth season of eligibility could always be in the cards, and that's what ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported was a reason for both Schieffelin and Jaeden Zackery to have their name in the portal on the chance that they could play another college season. "While I am pursuing my options on the professional level, I have been advised, due to pending NCAA cases, to enter the portal on the very outside chance more eligibility is allowed," Schieffelin said later on social media. Grad transfer Myles Foster also joined the transfer portal Monday. Schieffelin averaged career-highs in points (12.4), rebounds (9.4) and blocks (0.7) last season. The Grayson (Ga.) product played 134 games as a Tiger. While I am pursing my options on the professional level I have been advised, due to pending NCAA cases, to enter the portal on the very outside chance more eligibility is allowed. — Ian Schieffelin (@ian_schieffelin) April 21, 2025 Clemson starters Ian Schieffelin (12.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG) and Jaeden Zackery (11.7 PPG) have entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Both played four seasons of 30+ games and have no eligibility remaining - but if a fifth year of eligibility becomes a thing, they're in there. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 21, 2025 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

