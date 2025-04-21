sports_basketball
Ian Schieffelin joined the group of players hoping a fifth season of eligibility will be granted by the NCAA.
Ian Schieffelin joined the group of players hoping a fifth season of eligibility will be granted by the NCAA.

Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin enters transfer portal
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Ian Schieffelin became a second 2024-25 season Clemson men's basketball starter in a matter of minutes Monday to enter the transfer portal without any known college eligibility left.

Given the state of NCAA rules these days, a blanket fifth season of eligibility could always be in the cards, and that's what ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported was a reason for both Schieffelin and Jaeden Zackery to have their name in the portal on the chance that they could play another college season.

"While I am pursuing my options on the professional level, I have been advised, due to pending NCAA cases, to enter the portal on the very outside chance more eligibility is allowed," Schieffelin said later on social media.

Grad transfer Myles Foster also joined the transfer portal Monday.

Schieffelin averaged career-highs in points (12.4), rebounds (9.4) and blocks (0.7) last season.

The Grayson (Ga.) product played 134 games as a Tiger.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Clemson guard enters transfer portal
Clemson guard enters transfer portal
Report: Clemson showing interest in ACC transfer portal entry
Report: Clemson showing interest in ACC transfer portal entry
Post your comments!
Read all 24 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts