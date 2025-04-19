Former Clemson WR transfers to another ACC school

|
Former Clemson WR Dacari Collins transfers to another ACC school
A former Tiger is on the move once again.
Dacari Collins, who spent two seasons with the Wolfpack, is transferring to Louisville. Collins was a two-year starter at North Carolina State, totaling 38 catches, 526 yards, and four touchdowns in that stretch. He will face Clemson in November when the Tigers travel to Louisville on November 14th for a Friday night clash. BREAKING: NC State transfer WR Dacari Collins has committed to Louisville, @PeteNakos_ reports🔴https://t.co/SXf2o4OK19 pic.twitter.com/pAviZ50PIf
