Former Clemson WR transfers to another ACC school

Collins will wear red at another ACC school with Louisville.
Collins will wear red at another ACC school with Louisville. (Jalyn Nash/Imagn)

Former Clemson WR Dacari Collins transfers to another ACC school
Grayson Mann

A former Tiger is on the move once again.

Dacari Collins, who spent two seasons with the Wolfpack, is transferring to Louisville.

Collins was a two-year starter at North Carolina State, totaling 38 catches, 526 yards, and four touchdowns in that stretch.

He will face Clemson in November when the Tigers travel to Louisville on November 14th for a Friday night clash.

