Live from Tiger Field: Tigers take on Louisville in game three
Clemson and Louisville in the series finale.

Live from Tiger Field: Tigers take on Louisville in game three
David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 37 minutes ago

Clemson (35-6 overall and 13-4 in the ACC) takes on Louisville 27-11 overall and 9-8 in ACC play).

STAFF
13:30
Eddie King homers for Louisville, making it 2-1
STAFF
13:25
Josh Paino grounds into a 6-4-3 double play, but Tigers lead 2-0
STAFF
13:24
Jarrell strikes out, but Purify swipes third with ease. Runners at the corners with one out
STAFF
13:23
Purify and Priest have both walked, still no one out. Louisville bullpen is up and busy
STAFF
13:22
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1913644035144667237
STAFF
13:20
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1913642525803376889
STAFF
13:18
Listi walks, and Cam Cannarella hits a high fly over the wall in left for a 2-run homer. Tigers lead 2-0 after two hitters. When Cam is going good, he's hitting with power into that left-center gap. Good to see
STAFF
13:16
Listi walks to lead off the bottom of the frame.
STAFF
13:13
Shaky start for Fitzgerald, who gives up a single, a stolen and a walk to get things started. But he strikes out the next two hitters and then the lead runner is caught stealing third to end the frame. Paino spikes the ball as he runs off the field.
STAFF
13:06
Umpires:
HP: Doug Vines
1B: Mike Mazza
2B: Barry Chambers
3B: Robert Nunez
STAFF
12:57
Sunny skies....temp hovering around 80 degrees. Tigers in purple jerseys, white caps with purple bills and white pants, Louisville in road grays with black trim and numbers, black hats
STAFF
12:54
STAFF
12:53
