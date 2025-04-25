Tigers capture game one at Georgia Tech

The Tigers outhit the Yellow Jackets, 8-6, with Moore and Aby Vieira each tallying two for their 22nd and 15th multi-hit games this season. Senior Alex Brown and sophomore Julia Knowler led the team with two walks apiece, while Pipkins powered Clemson with three RBIs.

Basinger struck out the first batter she saw, but after a hit by pitch and a single, Georgia Tech had runners on first and second. A grounder made its way to Brown, who stepped on third and threw across the diamond to get the Tigers out of the first unscathed. In the second, the Yellow Jackets struck first with a two-out solo home run. Basinger forced a flyout the next at-bat and held GT to one.

Moore answered in a big way in the form of a solo home run of her own, barreling one deep into the trees over the center field wall. Clemson threatened again after Knowler worked a walk in an 11-pitch at bat and Macey Cintron lined one into center, but a foul back to the catcher sent the game to the bottom of the third tied.

Marian Collins led off the fourth with a double off the top of the wall. Kennedy Ariail came in to pinch run and found herself on third after a good read on a ground ball to the shortstop. Johnson stepped up to the plate with a runner on third and hit one out of the park, clearing the 190 sign in left field with ease, and just like that, the Tigers led 3-1.

In the fifth, three walks loaded the bases for Pipkins. The heat was on, and the freshman blew the game wide open when she plugged the left center gap with a double that found its way to the wall. She cleared the bases and pulled into second standing, and gave the Tigers a 6-1 lead.

Georgia Tech threatened in the seventh, scoring one and putting two runners on with two outs, but after the Clemson infield huddled at the mound, Basinger came back and retired the final batter with a fly ball into foul territory down the left field line to secure a 6-2 victory in the series opener.

Up Next

The Tigers return to action on Saturday, April 26 against the Yellow Jackets. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

