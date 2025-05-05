sports_football
Former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott gives his take on the 2025 Tigers as the fall slowly approaches.

Podcast: Jeff Scott on the state of college football, 2025 Tigers
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Despite being out of college football, Jeff Scott can still be addressed as "Coach Scott."

It might not be where you think.

On the field of Nettles Park, tee-ball dominates his weeknights.

But what has Scott been up to since leaving the world of college sports, and what does he think of the radical changes to its dynamics?

In a partnership with TigerNet, Scott will be a consistent presence on the Orange Crush Podcast as a representative of this podcast's new title sponsor, Newton Scott & Associates.

On this episode, Scott breaks down just that, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the play "Orange Crush," and additionally, he gives his take on the 2025 Tigers as the fall slowly approaches.

We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."

Top Clemson News of the Week
