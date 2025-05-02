sports_football
Ian Schieffelin formally announced his move to gridiron for Clemson football on Friday (Schieffelin Instagram graphic).
Ian Schieffelin tells ESPN about call from Dabo Swinney that brought football move
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Ian Schieffelin formally announced his move to the gridiron for Clemson football on Friday.

The All-ACC forward had been widely reported earlier this week to be making the sports switch, and he told ESPN recently that he received a call from Dabo Swinney two weeks ago to bring it about.

"I've been just training for basketball, getting ready for the next level," Schieffelin told ESPN. "Dabo just walked me through the opportunity he was willing to give me, and it all sounded great, something I wanted to jump on. It really just sparked my interest in wanting to try, and being able to put on a Clemson jersey again was very enticing to me. To be able to be coached by Dabo and [tight ends coach Kyle] Richardson is just a huge opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Schieffelin said to ESPN that he had been preparing to play basketball professionally before the Swinney call.

"I'd never rule out me going back to basketball," Schieffelin said. "I'll see how these next six months go, see how development goes, see if I really like playing football. But I think this is a good opportunity for the next six months."

Swinney had name-checked Schieffelin multiple times in the media as a potential fit for his football team over recent years, but Schieffelin told ESPN that he wasn't sure he was serious.

"The call two weeks ago was very serious," Schieffelin said, "and I thought, maybe it's an opportunity to stay around a little longer and join a national championship contender."

Now, the former Grayson High School (Ga.) football player hopes to be the latest college basketball player to make an impact on the football side.

"Maybe I'll be really good, maybe I'll be really bad. It's something that was worth a shot. And being able to put a Clemson jersey on again is really special to me, and to do it this time in Death Valley is going to be amazing," said Schieffelin.

Schieffelin's official Clemson football bio (listed as jersey No. 18): Beloved Clemson basketball star for four seasons from 2021-25 who completed his eligibility in basketball before opting to use the final year of his five-year collegiate clock to pursue football

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: Ian Schieffelin tells ESPN about call from Dabo Swinney that brought football move
 TigerNet News®
spacer I am pulling for Ian as he transitions
 Francis Marion®
spacer Well, its a true statement..to this point in time.
 lightbulbbill®
spacer E tu Bill?***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: I am pulling for Ian as he transitions
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: I am pulling for Ian as he transitions
 nctigs
spacer In my defense
 Francis Marion®
spacer Haha! It wasnt called Clemson United when I was on the team
PAWsitively AllIn
spacer We don't know what someone goes through when they transition
 TigerCC®
spacer I know exactly what someone goes through when they transition***
 Francis Marion®
spacer What went
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: I am pulling for Ian as he transitions
 Stillapirate®
spacer Haha!
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: TNET: Ian Schieffelin tells ESPN about call from Dabo Swinney that brought football move
 surroundedtiger
spacer It's great to see Brad not only taking our basketball program to new heights
 Judge Keller®
spacer Dabo didn't need any help from Brad
 WPTigre1®
spacer Brad Brownell is our Coach K***
 NIKE®
spacer Re: Brad Brownell is our Coach K***
 SpringHillTiger
spacer Re: Brad Brownell is our Coach K***
 nctigs
spacer Can't help to think if P-Woo would be a better version of
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: It's great to see Brad not only taking our basketball program to new heights
 N0VATiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Ian Schieffelin tells ESPN about call from Dabo Swinney that brought football move
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Ian Schieffelin tells ESPN about call from Dabo Swinney that brought football move
 kctigs81®
Read all 22 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
Top Clemson News of the Week
