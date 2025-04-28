sports_football
Zack Owens is on to his third Power Four conference team with Mississippi State. (Photo: Isaiah Downing / Imagn Images)
Zack Owens is on to his third Power Four conference team with Mississippi State. (Photo: Isaiah Downing / Imagn Images)

Former Clemson Zack Owens OL finds new transfer destination
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

One former Tiger is on the move.

Zack Owens, who played for Clemson in 2023-24 and transferred to Colorado for the 2024-25 season, has found a new home.

Owens has transferred to Mississippi State, making it his third team in three seasons. The former four-star prospect played 11 total offensive snaps in 10 games for Colorado, primarily seeing a role on special teams for the Buffaloes.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Report: ACC expected to move to reduced conference schedule
Report: ACC expected to move to reduced conference schedule
Former Clemson OL finds new transfer destination
Former Clemson OL finds new transfer destination
National outlet ranks Clemson No. 3 preseason
National outlet ranks Clemson No. 3 preseason
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts