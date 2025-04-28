Former Clemson OL finds new transfer destination

|
Former Clemson Zack Owens OL finds new transfer destination
2 hours ago- -
One former Tiger is on the move.
Zack Owens, who played for Clemson in 2023-24 and transferred to Colorado for the 2024-25 season, has found a new home. Owens has transferred to Mississippi State, making it his third team in three seasons. The former four-star prospect played 11 total offensive snaps in 10 games for Colorado, primarily seeing a role on special teams for the Buffaloes. BREAKING: Colorado transfer OT Zechariah Owens has signed with Mississippi State, @PeteNakos_ reports🐶https://t.co/1bK1gmZP7d pic.twitter.com/veoAhX7cFY
BREAKING: Colorado transfer OT Zechariah Owens has signed with Mississippi State, @PeteNakos_ reports🐶https://t.co/1bK1gmZP7d pic.twitter.com/veoAhX7cFY— Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) April 28, 2025
Tags: Clemson Football, Zack Owens