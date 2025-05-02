Dabo Swinney announces addition of Ian Schieffelin to Clemson football team

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced today that Clemson Football has added former Clemson basketball star Ian Schieffelin as a tight end. "I'm excited about Ian's addition," Swinney said. "He is a great competitor with high level success at the college level. He has elite football measurables that I believe will translate well. I'm looking forward to helping him transition and build a football foundation that will give him a chance to not only help us at Clemson but also give him a chance to play pro football." Schieffelin spent the first four years of his five-year collegiate clock as a central figure for some of the most successful basketball teams in Clemson history. The forward helped the Tigers to NCAA Tournament appearances in each of his final two seasons, starting all 70 of Clemson's games in that span. He concluded his career as one of 47 1,000-point scorers in program history and finished ranked seventh in program annals in career rebounds. As a senior last season, Schieffelin earned second-team All-ACC honors in contributing to the Tigers' program-record 27 wins. The year before, he was named as the ACC's Most Improved Player as a junior, posting a double-double in his first career NCAA Tournament appearance as Clemson went on to earn its first Elite Eight berth since 1980. Schieffelin was an eighth-grade football teammate of former Clemson running back and recent Dallas Cowboys draft pick Phil Mafah before pursuing basketball full-time at Georgia's Grayson High School.