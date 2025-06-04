BREAKING
Delaney was considering Michigan and Penn State, but ultimately chose Swinney and the Tigers.
Elite lineman Leo Delaney commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Leo Delaney Photo
Leo Delaney - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.66)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#74 Overall, #12 OL, #5 NC
Rivals:
#49 OT, #16 NC
24/7:
#76 Overall, #3 IOL, #5 NC

Matt Luke's recruiting wins continue.

Four-star OL Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day has committed to Clemson, making it the Tigers' 16th pledge for the 2026 class.

Delaney was considering Michigan and Penn State, but ultimately chose Swinney and the Tigers.

In conversations with TigerNet, the four-star prospect considered Clemson a "one of a kind" program, and now joins forces with a bevy of talent within the trenches.

Clemson moved to No. 4 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, ahead of Penn State.

Elite lineman commits to Clemson
Clemson pitcher named finalist for Stopper-of-the-Year
What Leo Delaney's commitment means for Clemson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Clemsam®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 HunterClemsonTigers
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 SammyDub
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 JimmyGreenbeans
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Rswanson
spacer Welcome Home Leo!!!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Let's go!! Huge pickup where games are won and lost. Thanks, Coach Luke!***
 TGRRAG
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 tigerlex24®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 tigerlex24®
spacer This was the one I was waiting for!
 sgatiger®
spacer Starting to feel like 2016 - 2020 again....***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 cutigergrad93®
spacer Huge get! Way to go Coach Luke and team!***
 TS_Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 clemvol
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 mdtwntiger
spacer BIG! BIG!
 CUatFike00
spacer Re: BIG! BIG!
 Stillapirate®
spacer hard to overstate what a win this is
 DougKingsmoreCrusade
spacer Coach Luke continues not long before coach Allen
 ctiger94
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 N0VATiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Tigerboyardee
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Garnetisugly®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Fastlane Tiger
Read all 29 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
