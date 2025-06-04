Elite lineman commits to Clemson

Four-star OL Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day has committed to Clemson, making it the Tigers' 16th pledge for the 2026 class.

Delaney was considering Michigan and Penn State, but ultimately chose Swinney and the Tigers.

In conversations with TigerNet, the four-star prospect considered Clemson a "one of a kind" program, and now joins forces with a bevy of talent within the trenches.

Clemson moved to No. 4 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, ahead of Penn State.