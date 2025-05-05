Clemson defender Peter Woods named as breakout star in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

By all accounts, it is a big season ahead for Peter Woods on the collegiate level and building to what's to come on the next level. CBS Sports joined the chorus of 2025 expectations with Woods named among their breakout stars to watch. "Peter Woods is already widely considered one of the sport's top defensive linemen entering 2025. But he's got a chance to emerge as a real force if he moves back inside next year," CBS' Chris Hummer writes. "The 6-3, 315-pound Woods played a large chunk of the 2024 season on the edge as the Tigers sought more production from that position opposite T.J. Parker. But given Clemson's edge investment in the transfer portal -- it brought in edges Will Heldt (Purdue) and Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama) -- Woods projects to again play on the interior in 2025." Looking forward, Woods was ranked as the No. 1 overall NFL prospect by Yahoo going into the 2026 NFL draft. "A monster in the middle. That’s what Woods is. A 6-foot-3, 315-pound interior game wrecker who has the athleticism to play on the outside, too. Woods is a powerful defender with light feet who plays hard and has the ability to impact the run or pass on every down. His top-notch combination of strength and agility would fit in any type of defense. Woods reminds me a lot of Jets star Quinnen Williams," said Yahoo's Nate Tice. Woods finished third on the Tigers defensively in PFF grade last year (83.3), with an elite 90.7 mark against the run. He led the Tigers as a freshman in PFF grade (87.6). Peter Woods (#11) with an instawin https://t.co/zYsQC6kPuN pic.twitter.com/q6EDqhN1Fq — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 28, 2025

