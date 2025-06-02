WVU wins Clemson regional, trolls Tigers on social media

The Mountaineers had comeback wins in all three of their games, including a 9-6 victory over Clemson on Saturday.

It marked the second time in three years that the Tigers have failed to advance out of their own regional.

WVU capped off the weekend with some good-ole fashion social media trolling, taking a jab at Clemson’s viral moment in November with the Savannah Bananas.

Check it out below:

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA GOT US FEELING LIKE 🕺 pic.twitter.com/FbborAj2Ei — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) June 2, 2025