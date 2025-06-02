|
WVU wins Clemson regional, trolls Tigers on social media
West Virginia punched its ticket to the Super Regionals on Sunday with a thrilling 13-12 win over Kentucky, completing an impressive run through the Clemson Regional.
The Mountaineers had comeback wins in all three of their games, including a 9-6 victory over Clemson on Saturday. It marked the second time in three years that the Tigers have failed to advance out of their own regional. WVU capped off the weekend with some good-ole fashion social media trolling, taking a jab at Clemson’s viral moment in November with the Savannah Bananas. Check it out below: CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA GOT US FEELING LIKE 🕺 pic.twitter.com/FbborAj2Ei
The Mountaineers had comeback wins in all three of their games, including a 9-6 victory over Clemson on Saturday.
It marked the second time in three years that the Tigers have failed to advance out of their own regional.
WVU capped off the weekend with some good-ole fashion social media trolling, taking a jab at Clemson’s viral moment in November with the Savannah Bananas.
Check it out below:
CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA GOT US FEELING LIKE 🕺 pic.twitter.com/FbborAj2Ei— WVU Sports (@WVUSports) June 2, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!